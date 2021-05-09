New daily infections in Phuket hit 12

PHUKET: Phuket recorded 12 new infections yesterday (May 8), staying above the official target to keep new daily infections under double digits.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health

By The Phuket News

Sunday 9 May 2021, 03:14PM

Image: PPHO

According to the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) the 12 new COVID-19 cases bring the total number of people confirmed as infected in Phuket since Apr 3 to 520.

The number of people from other provinces brought to Phuket to be treated for symptoms of COVID-19 stays at six.

The PPHO reports that 322 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from medical care. The remaining 204 patients are still receiving at various hospitals, including government, private and ‘Field Hospitals’.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) reports the locations of the infections in Phuket, accurate as of 6pm last night (May 8), as follows:

Wichit ‒ 54 infections

Rassada ‒ 50

Patong ‒ 46

Phuket Town ‒ 46 (Talad Yai 28, Talad Neua 18)

Cherng Talay ‒ 44

Chalong ‒ 42

Kathu ‒ 38

Kamala ‒ 32

Srisoonthorn ‒ 31

Rawai ‒ 28

Thepkrasattri ‒ 19

Koh Kaew ‒ 16

Pa Khlok ‒ 10

Karon ‒ 18

Sakhu ‒ 8

Mai Khao ‒ 9

Meanwhile, the rapid antigen testing of people arriving to enter the province continues, with medical officers yesterdaу testing 338 people at the airport, 1941 people at the Phuket Gateway and 729 people at the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai. All 3,008 rapid tests gave negative results.

In total, medical officers at the entry points to Phuket have tested 48,905 people since the campaign began on Apr 22. During this period officials recorded 23 positive results, with five of them later determined to be ‘false positives’.

As confirmed by Governor Narong Wonciew yesterday, from May 15 there will no longer be any rapid antigen tests for people arriving on the island from ‘red zone’ provinces.