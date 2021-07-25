New COVID cases drop but still in double-digits

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) reported 11 new confirmed COVID infections on the island for yesterday (July 24) including one from the Phuket Sandbox.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 July 2021, 01:07PM

According to the report, the 11 new local infections bring the total number of infections confirmed on the island since Apr 3 to 904.

As such, the 11 new cases bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 67, as follows:

July 18 - 1 new case

July 19 - 3 new

July 20 - 6 new

July 21 - 10 new

July 22 - 18 new

July 23 - 18 new

July 24 – 11 new

According to the Phuket Sandbox Daily Report issued by the Tourism authority of Thailand (TAT) for yesterday, so far 10,849 people have arrived in Phuket under the Sandbox scheme.

However, the TAT report marks only 16 Sandbox arrivals testing positive for COVID after arriving.

The Sandbox Daily Report marked 640 new Sandbox arrivals landing in Phuket yesterday, on seven flights: one Qatar Airways flight, one Emirates flight, two Singapore Airlines flights and three Thai Airways flights.

According to the PPHO daily report for yesterday, of the cases recognised since Apr 3, 784 have been released from hospital care while 145 patients now remain under medical care and supervision.

So far nine people have died from being infected with COVID-19 since Apr 3, the report notes.

VACCINATION UPDATE:

466,000 is the target number of people to be vaccinated

411,000 people have already received their first jab

321,000 people have already received their second jab

88% of people have received one jab

69% of people have received two jabs

So far 450, 986 people have registered to get vaccinated.

VENUES CLOSED

The rise in local infections over recent days saw the Phuket Airport Office Building close on Friday for safety reasons. It will reopen tomorrow (July 26).

Splash Jungle Water Park in Mai Khao is also now closed.

“In order to align with the Government policy on containing COVID-19, Splash Jungle Water Park will be postponed the reopening date from Jul 24, 2021 until further notice,” the water park management said in an announcement posted earlier today.

“We apologize for any inconvenience. Keep safe and thank you for your understanding,” they added.