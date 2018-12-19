THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

New copyright protection centre debuts

BANGKOK: A new government centre was launched yesterday (Dec 18) to protect parties affected by widespread infringement of intellectual property online, with the goal of stopping offenders’ activities over the course of one to three days while waiting for the results of a formal investigation.

crimeeconomicspolice
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 19 December 2018, 09:22AM

A complaints centre at the ground floor office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) will accept allegations of online violations of intellectual property. Photo: Bangkok Post

A complaints centre at the ground floor office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) will accept allegations of online violations of intellectual property. Photo: Bangkok Post

As soon as the new anti-piracy centre opened, Pathomphong Sirachairat, chief operating officer of Mono Film Co, right, lodged a complaint of infringement of intellectual property. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd / Bangkok Post

As soon as the new anti-piracy centre opened, Pathomphong Sirachairat, chief operating officer of Mono Film Co, right, lodged a complaint of infringement of intellectual property. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd / Bangkok Post

The centre is being established so that police and other concerned state agencies can take immediate action to stop illegal online activities that are reported to the centre.

Headquartered on the first floor of the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), the centre is a result of cooperation between the NBTC and the Royal Thai Police. NBTC Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith said the US and Japanese embassies have become partners in this new movement to fight intellectual property infringement.

In the past, it normally took seven to eight months before a court order was issued to take action against an offender, he said. Now, when the centre receives a complaint, police investigators and the NBTC will work together to find out if the complaint is credible. If it is, the centre will then seek to cooperate with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to block the offender, Mr Takorn said.

Previously, up to 3,000 websites found to have breached intellectual property rights were blocked, accounting for only 20% of all such sites, he said.

Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn said Thailand has recently been upgraded from the Priority Watch List (PWL) to the Watch List (WL) in the Special 301 Report by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

Thailand was on the PWL for 10 years – from 2007 until last year, he said. The upgrade in the intellectual property protection situation came after vigorous crackdowns on intellectual property infringement cases across the country, in which more than 40 people were arrested and charged, and a number of websites were blocked, he said.

The anti-money laundering law will also be used against offenders as well if applicable, he said.

EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019

On the same day of the launch of the new centre, the operator of MONO29, a digital TV channel, lodged a complaint seeking legal action against the people who had violated the copyright of foreign films the channel had paid for airing on the channel.

Pathomphong Sirachairat, chief operating officer of Mono Film Co, said the copyright infringement of the films the company imported to be aired on MONO29 have been violated by those who copied the films for illegal broadcasting online or distributing copies of them.

He estimated that the company lost more than B100 million to these activities of film copyright infringement, saying the company now has enough evidence to seek to have at least 20 suspects prosecuted.

Although not all suspects will be brought to justice in the end, it will be a lot better if their online channels are blocked, Mr Pathomphong said.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Appeal Court fines zero-dollar tour operators B500k
Security guard charged after B1k Family Mart BB gun armed robbery
Phuket Opinion: Going all-out on “all inclusive” tourism
Corruption Street: 'I'm so tired of it,' says PEBA President
Chinese ‘zero-dollar’ tour operators acquitted
Phuket to open emergency migrant-worker registration centre
Phuket Opinion: Avoiding grief in breaking Phuket's taxi mafia
Driven legal: Army backs Phuket campaign for commercial drivers to have correct licences
Chuwit in Phuket calls out Tourism Ministry on Patong nightlife hours
Phuket Poll: Does Patong need later closing times for bars and nightclubs?
Phuket Governor to appeal for Bangla bars and clubs to close at 4am
Suspected drug-dealing housewives blame it on economy
Police seize 2,155 buses, B4.7bn in zero-dollar Chinese tour network raid
Phuket Poll: Opinion divided on Thai work permit
Phuket Police to probe claims of migrant worker shakedown by corrupt officials

 

Phuket community
Phuket tour bus oil leak fells motorcyclists

Poor driver, because his boss, the bus owner, didn't do proper maintenance checks, he has to tak...(Read More)

18 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai

All fine PR, but I am waiting to read that drugs factories are destroyed, that the very top thai Hi-...(Read More)

Patong, Karon to be hit by water-supply outage throughout Christmas

Is this a joke? Or kind of negative tourist promotion during the Christmas Days. Something like: Don...(Read More)

Hunt for Phuket oil spill perpetrator underway

Why is it that always a Governor has to 'order' or to call on Department Chiefs to do their ...(Read More)

Doomed ‘Phoenix’ substandard: international experts

Well, the outcome of the international investigation asks for 1 important 'order' from Bangk...(Read More)

Doomed ‘Phoenix’ substandard: international experts

Every singel boats in phuket are built in a back yard, not a single tourist boat is built by any tha...(Read More)

Doomed ‘Phoenix’ substandard: international experts

So how many other substandard boats are out there? If there is one there are certainly plenty or oth...(Read More)

Hunt for Phuket oil spill perpetrator underway

Meh - the oil-ladened water is more sanitary than the stuff that isn't....(Read More)

Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

So, is the manager of Phuket Central Festival 'falling' under any thai act to arrest/fine hi...(Read More)

Phuket’s bypass roadworks to complete before New Year

The surface was fine and could easily have waited a couple of months until the roads (and everywhere...(Read More)

 

Go Air
777 Beach Condo
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
ZUMA Restaurant
Harvey Law Corporation
Dream Beach Club
Thailand Yacht Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket

 