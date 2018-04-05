PHUKET: The Phuket Public Relations Department have confirmed that new contractors are being sought to complete construction of the new Provincial Hall following the cancellation of the contract with the original contractors.

Thursday 5 April 2018, 10:21AM

The Phuket PR Office today (Apr 5) announced that Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew recently revealed more details of the about the halted construction of the new Provincial Hall where he said, “The original contract was cancelled because construction did not follow the plan.

“We have closely followed up on this issue and meetings have been held continuously to discuss the situation. We are now in the process of evaluating how much it will cost to complete the work in order to set up a medium price for the procurement process,” V/gov Thawornwat said.

“After that we can hire a new contractor to continue construction of the new Provincial Hall. We expect to have a constructor by May,” V/gov Thawornwat added.

Construction of Phuket’s long-awaited and much-touted B450 million Provincial Hall has fallen flat, with the main contractor running out of funds to complete its part of the project.

The shell of the building looms large on the south side of Phuket Town, casting a large shadow near Suan Luang, also known as Rama IX Park. (See story here.)