BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New chapter with Saudis feted

New chapter with Saudis feted

RIYADH: Thailand and Saudi Arabia have agreed to fully restore diplomatic relations, opening a new chapter in their relations and creating opportunities for bilateral cooperation and development between the two kingdoms.

tourism
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 27 January 2022, 09:27AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (fourth from right) and Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai (sixth from left) join an ardah sword dance while touring the cultural heritage town of Diriyah during their visit to Saudi Arabia yesterday (Jan 26). Photo: Government House

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (fourth from right) and Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai (sixth from left) join an ardah sword dance while touring the cultural heritage town of Diriyah during their visit to Saudi Arabia yesterday (Jan 26). Photo: Government House

Upon his return from a one-day official visit to Riyadh, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hailed the visit as a tremendous success, marking an end to three decades of strained relations and a beginning of cooperation for mutual benefit, reports the Bangkok Post.

“Both countries have agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties including the appointment of ambassadors and will consider setting up mechanisms to strengthen bilateral cooperation,’” he said.

Saudi Arabia downgraded diplomatic ties with Thailand and adopted a number of measures after the murder of Saudi diplomats and the disappearance of a Saudi businessman in Bangkok following the theft of Saudi state gems in 1989.

These included replacing the head of its diplomatic mission with a charge d’affaires, prohibiting Saudi Arabian nationals from travelling to Thailand, and stopping Thai workers from being employed in the Middle East nation.

There have been a number of attempts to repair relations between the countries over the years. Prayut’s visit at the invitation of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, crown prince, this week has been heralded as a historic breakthrough.

“I’m overwhelmed with the vast opportunities that both nations are likely to gain from normalising relations,” he said on his Facebook page.

He said Thailand and Saudi Arabia can expect to benefit in nine key areas, namely: tourism, energy, labour, food, healthcare, security, education and religion, trade and investment, and sports.

Tourism will promote more contact between the two nations and is expected to generate at least B5 billion in income for Thailand, he added.

On energy, both nations are expected to pursue joint research and investment in conventional, clean and renewable energy in line with strategic goals.

Thailand’s bio-circular and green (BCG) economy model also corresponds with the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, Prayut said.

“The full restoration of diplomatic ties will also create job opportunities for the country’s skilled and semi-skilled workers as Saudi Arabia proceeds with infrastructure schemes,” he added.

EPL predictions

In 1987, Thailand sent about 300,000 workers to Saudi Arabia who generated more than B9bn for the country. Those labour cooperation arrangements will be brought back with Thai workers expected to contribute to Saudi Vision 2030, a strategic framework for economic and social development, Prayut said.

He said restored relations will also help expand the country’s medical tourism sector.

On security, Saudi Arabia, a core member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), can promote the Thai government’s efforts to restore peace to the deep South.

The two countries can also intensify bilateral cooperation in religious education and exchanges of knowledge in other fields.

Prayut said restoration of diplomatic ties will also open doors to trade and investment.

While Thai investors and SMEs can pursue business opportunities and partnerships in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia can seek to invest in Thailand’s special economic schemes such as the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) via its Saudi Wealth Fund.

Prayut said Thailand is ready to elevate bilateral relations to new heights and expand this to multilateral cooperation.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, part of Prayut’s delegation, said Saudi Arabia welcomes labour cooperation as it seeks 8 million skilled workers in services, hospitality, healthcare and construction projects.

Mr Suchart said he asked the Thai labour office in Riyadh to coordinate with Saudi authorities on forms of labour cooperation.

As of December, there were 1,345 Thais working in Saudi Arabia.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket market prices under watch
Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English
Scathing Phuket hospitel report spurs action
Traffic law backers call for sterner charges
Phuket marks 332 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Immigration on COVID Visa Extensions, Foreigner shot at Patong resort || January 26
Foreigner shot at Patong resort
Phuket Immigration: COVID Visa Extensions until Mar 25, all other visas roll back to pre-COVID times
Phuket Town pedestrian crossings get safety makeover
Tourist uncertainty hampering Phuket hotel market
Rescue worker accosted by alley drunk for bringing patient home
Oil spill off Rayong, slick heading to coast
New downhill road considered to make Kata Hill safer
Phuket pubs, bars must register to sell alcohol
Biden threatens Putin with personal sanctions over Ukraine

 

Phuket community
Phuket Town pedestrian crossings get safety makeover

@christysweet What are 'presto people?'...(Read More)

Scathing Phuket hospitel report spurs action

...white light restaurants, and must renew permits for the silly reason the alcohol time window goes...(Read More)

Phuket Town pedestrian crossings get safety makeover

Without traffic lights pedestrian crossings in any country are a hazard for everyone involved Stop...(Read More)

Scathing Phuket hospitel report spurs action

Very good famous journalist Jonathan Miller shines his view about the sloppy nonsense Phuket hospit...(Read More)

Phuket vows tough action on unmasked tourists

You would think in all fairness that all people not wearing masks would be prosecuted, not only tour...(Read More)

Scathing Phuket hospitel report spurs action

Cue inbound 'defamation' charges for the Sunday Times exposing the truth. The whole thing is...(Read More)

Foreigner shot at Patong resort

@JohnC- nice bit of casual racism going on there. Any proof to back up your comment? One wonders why...(Read More)

Scathing Phuket hospitel report spurs action

most of those hospitel do not even have proper hotel licence.... that a fact......(Read More)

Scathing Phuket hospitel report spurs action

thos hospitel are all local run businesses, therefore they all are holes and crappy places....there ...(Read More)

Phuket Town pedestrian crossings get safety makeover

Things can change - and quickly. Look at Times Square in NY City. The Mayor started enforcing the s...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
PaintFX
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 