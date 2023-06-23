New boutique hotel regulation comes into effect

PHUKET: The long-awaited ministerial regulation to allow boutique and other small accommodation venues to legally operate as hotels has been brought into effect.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 23 June 2023, 02:16PM

Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) President Chamnan Srisawat delivers the news at the ‘SME Restart’ event in Phuket Town yesterday (June 22). Photo: BAC Phuket

The news was confirmed by Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) President Chamnan Srisawat at the Royal Phuket City Hotel in Phuket Town yesterday (June 22), the opening day of the two-day ‘SME Restart’ event.

The Ministerial Regulations Prescribing Other Types of Buildings for Hotel Business Operations (No. 4) 2023’ was signed as approved by caretaker Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Phaochinda on June 7. The new ministerial regulation came into effect with its promulgation in the Government Gazette on Tuesday (June 20).

Mr Chamnan touted the new ministerial regulation as “good news for small SMEs, boutique hotel operators across the country”.

However, operators must still wait for the Cabinet to define the administrative and procedural requirements in order to properly bring the new regulation into effect, he said.

The administrative requirements must also be approved by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDB), he noted.

Regardless, Mr Chamnan noted that the new regulation “will allow small hotel operators across the country to have a greater chance to meet the criteria for obtaining a hotel licence while still realising the importance of building structures that need to be strong and safe according to the prevailing criteria”.

The new regulation repealed previous requirements on shape, size and construction of buildings allowed to be issued a licence to operate as hotels.

However, the regulation was very clear that construction materials, structural integrity and the safety of buildings were critical requirements, as were adequate fire prevention measures, fire alarm systems and the number of fire extinguishers that must be made readily available throughout the buildings.

In a special remark at the end of the regulation, Gen Anupong noted, “The reason for promulgating this Ministerial Regulation is that it is appropriate to amend the requirements on other types of buildings used in the hotel business for the owner or occupant of the building which provides room service before the date of the Ministerial Regulation 2559 B.E.

“The owner or occupant of the building must comply with the requirements in order to ensure that the building is stable and has a fire safety system in accordance with specified standards.”

GREATER INCLUSION

The Boutique Accommodation Consortium - Phuket (BAC) reported that the TCT had also confirmed that non-hotel accommodation ministerial regulations of the Department of Provincial Administration will undergo amendments that will expand the current definition from four rooms for no more than 20 people to eight rooms for no more than 30 people.

Ministerial regulations covering other accommodations such as rafts and tents will also undergo revision so operators will also be able to apply for a licence. The move has already been approved by Cabinet and is now under consideration to be promulgated which was expected to be announced “soon”, BAC Phuket said in a statement.

“This will result in the government being able to collect more taxes and the business operators themselves, if they qualify for a licence, will be able to apply for funding to expand their business and increase capital investment in the tourism industry of Thailand, and continue to welcome tourists from around the world,” BAC Phuket said.

SME RESTART

Joining ‘SME Restart’ yesterday was Wirintra Paphakityotphat, head of the TCT Region 11 branch, which represents Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi.

Ms Wirintra was instrumental in spearheading the need to broaden the legal definition of hotels so that smaller venues may serve tourists legally. She led the charge by making a special appeal in person to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in January.

‘SME Restart’ was organised by TCT Region 11 and the Office of SMEs Promotion (OSMEP) to explain business options and strategies for SME operators in Phuket’s tourism industry, and “strengthening new skills necessary for business operations”.

The aim of the event was to help SMEs meet the needs of modern tourists, together “revitalising the tourism sector to generate income for the community and stimulate the country’s economy”, reported the Phuket branch of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The event included a special discussion on "Strategies to drive Thai tourism to grow sustainably”, a lecture on strategic plans for adaptation of tourism business operators and “Marketing in the 5.0 era”.

Specific areas discussed included opportunities and adapting to Medical & Wellness Tourism, including information to elevate “Wellness Hotel / Wellness Tourism”.

Discussions and activities were also held related to five selected areas in the tourism industry: water and land transportation services; hotels and accommodations; restaurants; tours and guides; and spa businesses.

The purpose of the seminars and activities was to develop products and services to meet the needs and behaviours of tourists, with a special focus on “Wellness & Senior Tourism (ECG & SDG)”.

The advice and guidelines presented are hoped to empower business operators to develop sustainable tourism business and digital business models.