New bid to remove Senate's PM vote

New bid to remove Senate’s PM vote

BANGKOK: The Move Forward Party (MFP) submitted a proposal to parliament on Friday seeking to strip the military-appointed senators of their power to co-select the prime minister.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 15 July 2023 09:10 AM

Move forward Party secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon takes to the floor to explain issues raised by lawmakers during Thursday’s vote for a new prime minister. Photo: Chanat Katanyu / Bangkok Post

Move forward Party secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon takes to the floor to explain issues raised by lawmakers during Thursday’s vote for a new prime minister. Photo: Chanat Katanyu / Bangkok Post

The move to revoke Section 272 of the charter, which allows the 250-member Senate to join the process of selection a prime minister, came a day after the party’s leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed to muster enough support to back his bid to land the job. 

It is the seventh attempt to strip the Senate of this power to date, reports the Bangkok Post.

MFP secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon said the party’s MPs have all signed in support of amending the charter to strip the Senate of this power because the senators opted to abstain from voting this week.

He said 156 senators abstained while 43 others did not attend the meeting on July 13 to select the nation’s new prime minister.

“As the senators clearly expressed that they didn’t want to exercise their [voting] rights, we are proposing a solution. We believe it will be a way out for senators and for our parliamentary system,” he said.

He said the MFP was opposed to Section 272 and decided to try changing it again after that vote.

Mr Chaithawat said the party’s ally, Pheu Thai, had no objection to the move. He said other parties, including Bhumjaithai and the Democrats, would also support such a charter amendment.

The MFP secretary-general said the proposal could go ahead despite the selection of a new PM not yet being finalised. He added that it could clear parliament within three weeks of its first reading.

The petition has already been accepted by new parliament president Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, who said the petition would be put on the agenda after it has been examined and verified.

Prasert Chantararuangthong, secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party, said he doubted the MFP’s efforts would bear fruit.

He said the proposal faces a major hurdle because it requires the approval of senators and MPs. At least one-third of senators, or about 84, must give it the nod.

He said those who were opposed to Mr Pita’s nomination took aim at the MFP’s plan to amend the lese majeste law.

Old guy | 15 July 2023 - 14:48:17 

We all know what's happening. 
The election is held according to the 2017 Constitution. 
Pita doesn't get the PM.  Pita, now, wants to change the rules. Hardly a democratic suggestion. Sounds like all the dictators that have gone before.
Prayut is still in control, which is what his constitution, endorsed by the powers of Thailand, intended. This would matter to the world cared about Th...

Capricornball | 15 July 2023 - 11:27:54 

I would think this move has no chance, as the Senators would be required to cede their self-appointed entitlement to keep a stranglehold on government, and to ensure democracy has no chance. 199 of these worthless junta shills didn't even participate, showing their intent to thwart the will of the people. Those worthless hacks really need to go if Thailand is ever to progress.

 

Phuket community
Officials present B226mn floodworks plan for Phuket Town

@Dek: I ask you because you seem to feel the constant short comings of Thailand's education, con...(Read More)

Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation

It would be interesting to know what the Thai traffic law dictates about a 'rear ender' who ...(Read More)

New bid to remove Senate’s PM vote

We all know what's happening. The election is held according to the 2017 Constitution. Pita ...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

Weird, that a russian war- and humanity criminal, a pathological liar, get such a reception on Phuke...(Read More)

Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation

This is ridiculous. I've heard a lot of things here, but braking too hard causing an accident, ...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

Despicable man representing a despicable country that Thailand fawns over. ...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

It's a good thing that Russia doesn't border Thailand, because then Thailand would have been...(Read More)

Officials present B226mn floodworks plan for Phuket Town

Why are people who comment called 'suspects' by dek ? And why unfair the use of the word ...(Read More)

Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation

Are they saying a Rescue vehicle is not equipped with a front and rear dashcam? ...(Read More)

New bid to remove Senate’s PM vote

I would think this move has no chance, as the Senators would be required to cede their self-appointe...(Read More)

 

