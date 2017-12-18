The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
New bar-coded traffic violation tickets not in use in Phuket yet, confirmed

PHUKET: The Chief of the Phuket City Traffic Police and Dep Supt of Phuket City Police Station Lt Col Teerawat Liamsuwan has today confirmed that, contrary to other media reports, new bar-coded traffic violation tickets are not yet in use in Phuket but are likely to be later this week.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 18 December 2017, 12:22PM

A Phuket Traffic Police officers inspects paperwork in Patong. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
A Phuket Traffic Police officers inspects paperwork in Patong. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Dec 18), Lt Col Teerawat said, “We have not started to use the new bar-coded traffic violation tickets here in Phuket yet.

“Officers are now in the process of adding information into the electronic database.

“Other police stations on the island are also preparing this new system too.

“We are preparing for the tickets to come into use following Maj Gen Ekkarak Limsangkas of the Royal Thai Police, who is leading the Police Ticket Management project, announcing the introduction of the new system last Thursday (Dec 14), he said.

“The reason it is not ready to use in Phuket just yet is because it takes time to input information relating to each traffic policeman into the database. This information will then automatically be recorded into the online ticket system.

“Every traffic policeman must put their own code into the database which will relate to bank details where the fine has to be paid,” he explained.

“Once this system is ready, drivers who receive these traffic violation tickets will be able to pay the fines via the bank or online, there will no need for them to come to the police station.

“We do not want to leave this issue as there are many illegal drivers out there. We will start soon as possible, probably later this week,” he added.

Asked whether details from the new tickets would be passed to the Phuket Public Transport Office and whether it would have an impact of people’s driving licences, Lt Col Teerawat said, “Not yet.”

 

 
Kurt | 18 December 2017 - 13:03:54

...."As there are many illegal drivers out there"...

I think that is hardly the issue, because a illegal driver pays the fine and still can drive off again illegal, as we all know.
It is just about filling up money coffers, it has nothing to do with enforcing traffic laws.

