PHUKET: The Phuket City Police will start issuing the new bar-coded traffic violation tickets today (Dec 22), Chief of the Phuket City Traffic Police and Dept Supt of Phuket City Police Lt Col Teerawat Liamsuwan confirmed yesterday (Dec 21).

Friday 22 December 2017, 09:16AM

Speaking to The Phuket News yesterday, Lt Col Teerawat said, “We will start to use the new bar-coded traffic violation tickets tomorrow (Dec 22), after updating the system database with as much information about each policeman as we can.

“There are 40 policemen within this system and each of their profiles is linked via a bar code. The information is almost complete, however there are some traffic police who are not in the system. These will be added to the system as soon as possible, ” Lt Col Teerawat confirmed.

Capt Worasak Jareulap, one of the Phuket City Traffic Police in the system and who joined a tutorial about the new bar-coded violation tickets held at the the Phuket City Police Station yesterday afternoon told The Phuket News, “A large number of officers from the Phuket City Traffic Police joined this tutorial today, and we are now ready to start using this new ticket violation system.”

Asked whether other police stations will also be ready to start issuing the new tickets, Cpt Worasak replied, “I don’t know because of we are Phuket City policeman. This new ticket system was announced on Dec 16, but it all depends on each traffic police unit.”

Capt Worasak then explained how the new ticket system works, “If a driver receives a fine they will be issued a ticket with a bar code. The police will put the driver’s information into traffic police’s database. All their records will be stored in our database, any of their illegal activity will be marked,” he explained

“However, this database is not connected with the Phuket Land of Transport Office (PLTO) yet. After it is connected to the PLTO, driver’s violations will be recorded on their licence for sure.

“But when the driver is issued a ticket they will not be able to pay immediately at banks, ATMs or online, they will have to wait two days for the bar code to be activated. This is because the officer who issued the ticket has to return to the station to input the driver’s information into the system.

“If the driver want to pay the fine quickly then they are welcome to pay it to the officer,” Capt Worasak added.