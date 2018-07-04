FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
New banknotes to debut on King’s birthday

NATIONWIDE: The Bank of Thailand plans to launch a new series of banknotes, codenamed Series 17, on July 28 as part of the national celebrations for His Majesty the King’s 66th birthday, Bank of Thailand governor Veerathai Santiprabhob announced yesterday (July 3).

cultureBangkok Post

Wednesday 4 July 2018, 09:02AM

The Bank of Thailand will release a new ‘Series 17’ set of banknotes on July 28 to mark the 66th birthday of His Majesty the King. Photo: Bank of Thailand

The printing of the Series 17 notes has won approval from the King already and they will be in circulation from July 28 onward, said Mr Veerathai, adding that this means the public will be able to withdraw the new series banknotes from commercial banks and financial institutions from then on.

New designs will feature on the B500 and B1,000 notes.

The front of both the banknotes in this series will contain a portrait of the King dressed in Royal Thai Air Force uniform as the main picture.

On the back of the B500 banknote are portraits of King Prajadhipok, or King Rama VII, and King Ananda Mahidol, or King Rama VIII, which serve as the main picture on this side.

QSI International School Phuket

The main picture on the back of the B1,000 banknote is a portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, or King Rama IX, printed along with a portrait of His Majesty the King.

Both the B500 and B1,000 banknotes in Series 17 will be printed using a number of special techniques to prevent counterfeiting, including a 3D magnetic ink printing technique which creates a 3D illustration that appears as if it is moving when looked at back and forth from two different angles.

Read original story here.

 

 

