New Bangla drain flaps to end wastewater stench: Patong Mayor

PHUKET: The major project to upgrade the drains that run under Bangla Rd in Patong, which has been under lockdown since April 3, have been installed with flaps on the drain grates in the hope to putting an end to the stench that has become a renowned aspect of walking along the famous street.

By Chutharat Plerin

Thursday 25 June 2020, 05:22PM

The drain cover flaps are hoped to prevent the renowned stench of wastewater emeanting from the drains. Photo: Patong Municipality

Nearly B5 million has been spent on installing the new drains. Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup explained to The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister newspaper Khao Phuket that Patong Municipality is rushing to complete the project.

“We spent a budget of around B4.3 million on designing and installing the drains, as sometimes wastewater makes a bad smell along the drains, affecting Patong’s tourism image,” Mayor Chalermluck said today (June 25).

“We installed flaps under the drain covers in order to prevent the smell from coming out of the drains. The flaps will be normally closed to protect against the smell, but they will open when it rains to let rainwater flow down,” she explained.

"From our initial checks, they work very well. There was no smell from the drain. However, we have to check again when tourists come to know whether they work effectively or not," Mayor Chalermluck said.










