THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

PHUKET: A new tsunami-warning buoy costing B25 million that was deployed from Phuket yesterday (Jan 16) should be operational by tomorrow morning, feeding raw data to the National Disaster Warning Centre (NDWC) in Bangkok so that tsunami alerts or warnings can be issued if needed.

disastersSafetymarinetourism
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 17 January 2019, 02:05PM

The tsunami-warning buoy was dispatched by boat from Phuket yesterday afternoon (Jan 16). Photo: Andaman Disaster Warning Group

The tsunami-warning buoy was dispatched by boat from Phuket yesterday afternoon (Jan 16). Photo: Andaman Disaster Warning Group

The tsunami-warning buoy was dispatched by boat from Phuket yesterday afternoon (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

The tsunami-warning buoy was dispatched by boat from Phuket yesterday afternoon (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

The tsunami-warning buoy was dispatched by boat from Phuket yesterday afternoon (Jan 16). Photo: DDPM

The tsunami-warning buoy was dispatched by boat from Phuket yesterday afternoon (Jan 16). Photo: DDPM

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Director-General Chayapol Thitisak was present for the launch. Photo: PR Dept

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Director-General Chayapol Thitisak was present for the launch. Photo: PR Dept

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Director-General Chayapol Thitisak was present for the launch. Photo: PR Dept

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Director-General Chayapol Thitisak was present for the launch. Photo: PR Dept

The route the M/v SEAFDEC will take to deploly the tsunami-warning buoy. Photo: Andaman Disaster Warning Group

The route the M/v SEAFDEC will take to deploly the tsunami-warning buoy. Photo: Andaman Disaster Warning Group

Tsunami warning buoy Station 23461 has not been transmitting data since 2017. Image: NOAA

Tsunami warning buoy Station 23461 has not been transmitting data since 2017. Image: NOAA

Tsunami-warning buoy Station 23401, maintained by Thailand, is fully operational. The two warning buoys on either side of it, not maintained by Thailand, are not. Image: NOAA

Tsunami-warning buoy Station 23401, maintained by Thailand, is fully operational. The two warning buoys on either side of it, not maintained by Thailand, are not. Image: NOAA

A conference on the state of Thailand’s tsunami-warning preparedness was held at the Novotel Phokeethra Hotel in Phuket Town yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

A conference on the state of Thailand’s tsunami-warning preparedness was held at the Novotel Phokeethra Hotel in Phuket Town yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

A conference on the state of Thailand’s tsunami-warning preparedness was held at the Novotel Phokeethra Hotel in Phuket Town yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

A conference on the state of Thailand’s tsunami-warning preparedness was held at the Novotel Phokeethra Hotel in Phuket Town yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: PR Dept

A slide showing how many tsunami-warning towers are in each province along the Andaman coast was presented at the conference. Photo: Dr Prasong Thammapala, NDWC (Bangkok)

A slide showing how many tsunami-warning towers are in each province along the Andaman coast was presented at the conference. Photo: Dr Prasong Thammapala, NDWC (Bangkok)

The buoy was dispatched on board the boat MV SEAFDEC, which belongs to the Samut Prakan-based Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Centre. The boat was brought to Phuket for the mission to install the buoy some 290 kilometres offshore, where the previous DART II warning buoy was positioned.

The previous buoy ceased sending data two years ago.

“We will recover the old buoy and have it brought back to Bangkok,” Dr Prasong Thammapala, Scientist Senior Professional Level at the NDWC in Bangkok, explained to The Phuket News this morning (Jan 17).

“The buoy stopped sending data, so we sent a reconnaissance boat to see what was wrong. The team confirmed on Oct 25, 2017 that underwater parts of the buoy were damaged beyond repair,” he said.

“The new buoy will be activated to send a signal tomorrow morning. The buoy cost B25mn, which does not include the B12mn it will cost to dispatch the ship and have the buoy put in position,” he added.

The new buoy will replace the tsunami-warning buoy identified as “Station 23461”, which is the closest tsunami-warning buoy to the Thai Andaman coast. The buoy is located 290km offshore, Dr Prasong noted.

“The second buoy (Station 23401) is 960km away and is still working well,” he added.

“The new buoy being installed is an ETD (Easy to Deploy) model, just like the previous ones. It is just easy to install and saves time for the installation and technical process. So both buoys will work as the same,” Dr Prasong said.

“If a tsunami warning is issued from data sent by the first buoy, people will have 90 minutes to evacuate. If a tsunami warning is issued from data sent by the second buoy, people will have 45 minutes to evacuate.

“In addition, there is a Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System unit on Koh Miang (in the Similan Islands), which feeds information to the Royal Thai Navy,” he added.

Dr Prasong confirmed that all 19 tsunami-warning towers in Phuket are fully operational.

“There are a total of 129 warning towers throughout Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Ranong, Satun and Trang provinces,” Dr Prasong confirmed.

Asked why the new buoy was installed in November last year, as promised (see story here), Dr Prasong explained, “The plan changed due to three main issues: the weather, and the availability of the ship and the tsunami-warning buoy experts. All three of these issues needed to ready together.”

Dr Prasong explained the state of Thailand’s tsunami-warning preparedness at a conference held at the Novotel Phokeethra Hotel in Phuket Town, before the cast-off ceremony to dispatch the M/V SEAFDEC was held at Cape Panwa yesterday afternoon.

The conference was attended by Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Director-General Chayapol Thitisak, who voiced his confidence in the tsunami-warning system

“With both buoys operational with the national tsunami-warning networks in the Indian and the Pacific oceans, we will get tsunami warnings in time,” Mr Chayapol said.

“It is a mechanism to prevent and reduce the impact of a tsunami by us being able to warn people early and accurately, causing people not to panic in response to rumours,” he said.

“This will help to build confidence in people and tourists in Andaman region,” Mr Chayapol added.

Dr Prasong concurred.

“There is no need for people to panic. Should an incident arise people are urged to follow news issued via the DDPM website or call the DDPM hotline 1784,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 17 January 2019 - 15:16:50 

 From Oct 25, 2017 till today Jan, 17, 2019 there was that location no working tsunami buoy? Excused by official saying it needs co-ordination, . weather, availability of a ship, and the buoy experts? And that takes more than 1.5 years? Yes, that is reason for panic among people here. Don't panic, don't panic, we just have meetings about it. Built confidence?. What a shame full nonsense.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Getting safety right
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Into the light: Inspection of ‘Phoenix’ wreck unveils details, inconsistencies
Investigators given seven days to inspect ‘Phoenix’ wreck
Phoenix under armed guard as concrete blocks ballast exposed
Phoenix recovery team yet to arrive
Phoenix salvage team gives up
Hopes in major Phoenix salvage move fall short
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry
Ministry backtracks on visa fee waiver plan
Back to the drawing board for ‘Phoenix’ salvage
Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
Crew Training – a factor in Thailand’s worst maritime disaster?
Phoenix tour boat salvage efforts move ahead slowly
100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister

 

Phuket community
Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

He has, wrong as usual....(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

There is only one - same one who believes action against nominee sharleholders is incorrect. 60 mill...(Read More)

TAT praises visa-on-arrival fee waiver extension to April 30

It appears that TAT is accepting the reality that tourism numbers have dropped considerably over the...(Read More)

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

From Oct 25, 2017 till today Jan, 17, 2019 there was that location no working tsunami buoy? Excused...(Read More)

Six houses destroyed by fire

Of course he knows them.Probably checks on them whenever he sees a car parking outside a shed on hi...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

I'm fascinated by this comment "We need Insp K on the case!!" can you at least try and...(Read More)

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

"What this article is about is a motor accident. Get with the program. Even Australia as are ma...(Read More)

Korean tourists given rustic welcome as airport taxi hits cow

Of course the person to blame for the accident is the cow (which could be charged with damage to pro...(Read More)

Phuket in the cold as ’Smart Driver’s licences’ launch

Chief Banyat 'declines' a lot. Probably he has no clue, not informed, and is shocked himsel...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

Taxi drivers in Phuket are influential people. ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
ZUMA Restaurant
Harvey Law Corporation
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket

 