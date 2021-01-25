BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New app to help find homes for stray animals

New app to help find homes for stray animals

THAILAND: A new web application developed by a group of veterinary students from Chulalongkorn University has been launched to help find homes for abandoned cats and dogs.

animalstechnology
By Bangkok Post

Monday 25 January 2021, 10:48AM

Users are able to “favourite” their top cats and dogs as they browse through dozens of pet photos so they can return to them later. Photo: AFP.

Users are able to “favourite” their top cats and dogs as they browse through dozens of pet photos so they can return to them later. Photo: AFP.

Known as “RightBaan” (Right Home), the mobile-optimised site features cats and dogs from various shelter homes and rescue centres around the country that are available for adoption to make it easier to find new owners for them.

RightBaan.com provides photos of the animals and lists other information, such as their breed, size and age. It even gives a description of the animals’ temperament. Medical histories like vaccinations, spaying and neutering are also available.

Users are able to “favourite” their top cats and dogs as they browse through dozens of pet photos so they can return to them later. Full contact information for the shelters where the animals are staying is provided.

The web application is the brainchild of a group of senior veterinary students at Chulalongkorn University, who developed it as part of their Senior Project.

Pimrampa Kaoian said her team was aware of the problem of stray dogs and cats and wanted to combine this graded part of their course with a way to help alleviate the burden on the facilities which house them.

“This year the faculty has encouraged the students to be more innovative, so we came up with this web application to bring stray dogs and cats scattered across various shelter homes into a central adoption database,” she said.

The site has been designed to work on any size of screen, so technology isn’t a barrier to people accessing the information. The developers plan to add an advanced search function with a facility to alert users when cats or dogs that meet their requirements are added to the page. It may also start listing other kinds of animals if RightBaan proves to be a success.

Ms Pimrampa urged people looking for animal companionship to visit the site and whether they find an animal to adopt or not. She said she hoped they would leave feedback for the team to consider.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No demerit points for speeding in Phuket, for now
Electricity outage to affect area in Rawai
Prab’s brother enters election for Patong Mayor
Three injured as pickup hits power pole
Xi to open virtual Davos forum as virus-hit West struggles
No Phuket quarantine for Bangkok arrivals
Egat plans world’s largest floating solar farm in June
Two killed in Phuket bus terminal shooting
Alleged Asia drug kingpin arrested after Australia probe
Phuket Opinion: A jab for health, hygiene and safety
National Park officer accused of spying on woman loses job
Concerns as COVID shifts learning online
Japanese restaurant burglar arrested
Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October
Pride and caution in Wuhan on lockdown anniversary

 

Phuket community
No demerit points for speeding in Phuket, for now

So it's the named owner of the vehicle who will get points deducted rather than the actual drive...(Read More)

Prab’s brother enters election for Patong Mayor

Ahhh...enough beating around the bush...let's just dive straight into mob rule for all to see, r...(Read More)

Egat plans world’s largest floating solar farm in June

Why not on the large areas of strip-mined land? It would seem that the corrosive effect of being on ...(Read More)

Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents

Kurt, Malaysia ports and Indonesia ports are closed to yachts. Malaysia is allowing yachts to come i...(Read More)

National Park officer accused of spying on woman loses job

Easy to tell he was a just a junior office otherwise they would have posted him to an "inactive...(Read More)

Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents

Svcoquette, do Malaysian ports by now not have quarantine facilities for yachts were you can anchor ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A jab for health, hygiene and safety

Anyway, Phuket doesn't need the return of these 40,000 + workers. There are now still enough une...(Read More)

‘Mother dolphin’ taken into care, ‘son dolphin’ now missing

Mother dolphin and baby dolphin, both must be very much stressed by separation. What will such stres...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A jab for health, hygiene and safety

A vaccination may stop some of the serious complications of Covid-19, but it does not stop a person ...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Preventing the next pandemic

C'mon - when b*llsh*tting then please do it correctly ;) "Most studies show that people w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Dewa Phuket Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
Benihana Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 