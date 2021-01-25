New app to help find homes for stray animals

THAILAND: A new web application developed by a group of veterinary students from Chulalongkorn University has been launched to help find homes for abandoned cats and dogs.

animalstechnology

By Bangkok Post

Monday 25 January 2021, 10:48AM

Users are able to “favourite” their top cats and dogs as they browse through dozens of pet photos so they can return to them later. Photo: AFP.

Known as “RightBaan” (Right Home), the mobile-optimised site features cats and dogs from various shelter homes and rescue centres around the country that are available for adoption to make it easier to find new owners for them.

RightBaan.com provides photos of the animals and lists other information, such as their breed, size and age. It even gives a description of the animals’ temperament. Medical histories like vaccinations, spaying and neutering are also available.

Users are able to “favourite” their top cats and dogs as they browse through dozens of pet photos so they can return to them later. Full contact information for the shelters where the animals are staying is provided.

The web application is the brainchild of a group of senior veterinary students at Chulalongkorn University, who developed it as part of their Senior Project.

Pimrampa Kaoian said her team was aware of the problem of stray dogs and cats and wanted to combine this graded part of their course with a way to help alleviate the burden on the facilities which house them.

“This year the faculty has encouraged the students to be more innovative, so we came up with this web application to bring stray dogs and cats scattered across various shelter homes into a central adoption database,” she said.

The site has been designed to work on any size of screen, so technology isn’t a barrier to people accessing the information. The developers plan to add an advanced search function with a facility to alert users when cats or dogs that meet their requirements are added to the page. It may also start listing other kinds of animals if RightBaan proves to be a success.

Ms Pimrampa urged people looking for animal companionship to visit the site and whether they find an animal to adopt or not. She said she hoped they would leave feedback for the team to consider.