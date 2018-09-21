New and exciting culinary experiences await at The Pavilions

The Pavilions Phuket is proud to welcome on board new Culinary Director, Chef Rey, a dynamic and innovative New Zealander who brings 19 years of experience to elevate and enhance the culinary experiences cementing the message that new and exciting ventures are coming to the Phuket resort.



By The Phuket News

Chef Rey at The Pavilions Phuket

From humble beginnings in New Zealand where Chef Rey developed his profession with guidance from industry leaders, he has since taken his craft to Australia, Malaysia, Abu Dhabi and Vietnam. Before joining the team at The Pavilions Phuket, Chef Rey worked for well-known luxury restaurants and hotels, including the award-winning '2016 Top 50 restaurant', Bracu, in New Zealand, under the watchful eye of renowned Chef, Peter Thornley, and most recently at the multi-award winning resort, Paresa, in Phuket Thailand, where he was the Executive Chef.

As Culinary Director at The Pavilions Phuket, Chef Rey will oversee the resorts three main outlets, - The Plantation Club, Firefly and 360°Bar as well as in-villa dining - redesigning the concept and culinary experiences at each touch point to take dining in Phuket to new adventures heights, creating distinct dishes ensuring guests have a culinary adventure they will not forget.

"I want the resort's outlets to be known for delivering high-quality culinary experiences, using ingredients that wow our guests'' Said, Rey. 'to think outside the box creating a bespoke experience our guests will not forget and always remember'', he further added.

Exciting experiences really do await at The Pavilion Phuket with the launch of Chef Rey’s new concepts in the coming months, including a new Plantation Club culinary journey menu, an innovative and exciting breakfast concept along with a complete revision of the Signature Weekend Lunch at Firefly.

To sample some of these upcoming experiences, book your ticket to the New Zealand Wine & Food Showcase on 5 October, at Firefly. Tickets are limited, for more information please visit here or reservations please email firefly.phuket@pavilionshotels.com