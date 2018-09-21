THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

New and exciting culinary experiences await at The Pavilions

The Pavilions Phuket is proud to welcome on board new Culinary Director, Chef Rey, a dynamic and innovative New Zealander who brings 19 years of experience to elevate and enhance the culinary experiences cementing the message that new and exciting ventures are coming to the Phuket resort.


By The Phuket News

Friday 21 September 2018, 03:45PM

Chef Rey at The Pavilions Phuket

Chef Rey at The Pavilions Phuket

From humble beginnings in New Zealand where Chef Rey developed his profession with guidance from industry leaders, he has since taken his craft to Australia, Malaysia, Abu Dhabi and Vietnam. Before joining the team at The Pavilions Phuket, Chef Rey worked for well-known luxury restaurants and hotels, including the award-winning '2016 Top 50 restaurant', Bracu, in New Zealand, under the watchful eye of renowned Chef, Peter Thornley, and most recently at the multi-award winning resort, Paresa, in Phuket Thailand, where he was the Executive Chef.

As Culinary Director at The Pavilions Phuket, Chef Rey will oversee the resorts three main outlets, - The Plantation Club, Firefly and 360°Bar as well as in-villa dining - redesigning the concept and culinary experiences at each touch point to take dining in Phuket to new adventures heights, creating distinct dishes ensuring guests have a culinary adventure they will not forget.

"I want the resort's outlets to be known for delivering high-quality culinary experiences, using ingredients that wow our guests'' Said, Rey. 'to think outside the box creating a bespoke experience our guests will not forget and always remember'', he further added.

New Paths Retreat

Exciting experiences really do await at The Pavilion Phuket with the launch of Chef Rey’s new concepts in the coming months, including a new Plantation Club culinary journey menu, an innovative and exciting breakfast concept along with a complete revision of the Signature Weekend Lunch at Firefly.

To sample some of these upcoming experiences, book your ticket to the New Zealand Wine & Food Showcase on 5 October, at Firefly. Tickets are limited, for more information please visit here or reservations please email firefly.phuket@pavilionshotels.com

Website - https://www.pavilionshotels.com/phuket

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket food culture poised for stardom
Panwa House - local flavours in a breathtaking beachfront setting
Jalan, Jalan - Malaysian Street Food Festival
The Holistic Chef. Jamie Raftery’s health food dream.
Weekend of the Malaysian Street Food Festival at Le Meridien, Karon
The 9th Floor wins three top awards
Sunday Service. Prepare for a divine afternoon at Coast.
Heaven freezes over
A Marriage of Magic - Spellbound at The Boathouse New Menu Launch
Big Fish, hooked on classics
Two-time pizza acrobatics World Champion to spin in style in Phuket
Ta Khai at Rosewood is an elegant showcase for authentic southern Thai cuisine
Kan Yao durian sells for record B800k
The Spartan is a heavyweight fighter in the battle for Phuket's best burger
Learn the secrets of traditional Thai cuisine at The Boathouse cooking school

 

Phuket community
GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Tell that to the 46 victims of the pheonix or the countless drowings each year not to mention traff...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Mr.Pauly,only a less educated person or a fool would expect the same safety levels in a developing c...(Read More)

Illegal booze ads ‘rampant’ in markets, says DDC

On Phuket there are large 'help yourself' BBQ restaurants. Get your plates raw food and stea...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Such a huge selection of restaurants with food from all over the world here.Even vegetarians won'...(Read More)

Mai Khao beach declared ‘not safe’ after Chinese tourist in coma post-rescue

"What utter nonsense" unlike you, who knows "everything, there are people who do not ...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Yes Pasquale you're right, how dare tourists and expats alike expect similar safety levels withi...(Read More)

Illegal booze ads ‘rampant’ in markets, says DDC

"Vendors of alcoholic beverages should be aware that they are being exploited by the alcoholic ...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

It would be fairly easy to stop the problem in front of SuperCheap and it would a lot less than B48....(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Mr.Apirath,it is a little bit strange to expect when visiting Thailand to get the same food with the...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

If they could have say proper south Indian vegetarian foods in Phuket our Indian guests would apprec...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Melbourne Cup 2018
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it

 