British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New ambulance stations open in tourist areas of Cherng Talay

New ambulance stations open in tourist areas of Cherng Talay

PHUKET: Two new ambulance stations opened earlier this week in the Surin and Pasak areas of tambon Cherng Talay to provide swift response to medical emergencies in this tourist-oriented part of central Phuket.

tourismSafetyhealth
By The Phuket News

Sunday 9 July 2023 02:00 PM

Two ambulance stations opened earlier this week in tambon Cherng Talay. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Two ambulance stations opened earlier this week in tambon Cherng Talay. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Two ambulance stations opened earlier this week in tambon Cherng Talay. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Two ambulance stations opened earlier this week in tambon Cherng Talay. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Two ambulance stations opened earlier this week in tambon Cherng Talay. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Two ambulance stations opened earlier this week in tambon Cherng Talay. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Two ambulance stations opened earlier this week in tambon Cherng Talay. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Two ambulance stations opened earlier this week in tambon Cherng Talay. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Two ambulance stations opened earlier this week in tambon Cherng Talay. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Two ambulance stations opened earlier this week in tambon Cherng Talay. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Two ambulance stations opened earlier this week in tambon Cherng Talay. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Two ambulance stations opened earlier this week in tambon Cherng Talay. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Two ambulance stations opened earlier this week in tambon Cherng Talay. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Two ambulance stations opened earlier this week in tambon Cherng Talay. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Two ambulance stations opened earlier this week in tambon Cherng Talay. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Two ambulance stations opened earlier this week in tambon Cherng Talay. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

A Tourist Police service station is planned for Laguna Phuket also in Cherng Talay. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A Tourist Police service station is planned for Laguna Phuket also in Cherng Talay. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A Tourist Police service station is planned for Laguna Phuket also in Cherng Talay. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A Tourist Police service station is planned for Laguna Phuket also in Cherng Talay. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A Tourist Police service station is planned for Laguna Phuket also in Cherng Talay. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A Tourist Police service station is planned for Laguna Phuket also in Cherng Talay. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A Tourist Police service station is planned for Laguna Phuket also in Cherng Talay. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A Tourist Police service station is planned for Laguna Phuket also in Cherng Talay. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

« »

The new ambulance stations were officially inaugurated by Manoch Punchalad, President of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organization (OrBorTor, or TAO), who visited both locations on Tuesday (July 4).

The Surin station is located at the so-called Cherngtalay Visitor Center on Srisoonthorn Rd, where the road to Surin Beach (Soi Hat Surin 8) begins. In case of a drowning or an aquatic incident at Surin Beach, medics will only have to cover as little as 200 meters to reach the scene to provide first aid, and transport the patient to the hospital.

The Pasak station is located at the Baan Pasak Welfare Center on the Baan Don – Cherng Talay Rd, where Soi Pasak 11 connects to the main road. The Pasak and Baan Don area is home to multiple villa projects popular among tourists and foreign residents of Phuket. The location is also in close proximity to Bang Tao Beach, Layan Beach, and Leypang Beach.

The new station also has relatively convenient access to Thalang Hospital, the nearest full-scale medical facility serving central and northern Phuket.

As of July 2023, Thalang Hospital remains the only hospital located north of Heroines Monument. As a standard practice, emergency patients are rushed there for treatment before, if needed, being transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital or any of the private medical institutions operated by BDMS Group in Phuket Town or Wichit.

Blue Tree Phuket

In a separate development, Phuket Tourist Police announced this week that the agency is considering opening a Tourist Police service station within the Laguna Phuket integrated complex, also in tambon Cherng Talay.

On Thursday (July 6), Lt Gen Sukhun Prommayon, chief of the Tourism Police Bureau of the Royal Thai Police, visited Laguna Phuket and discussed the matter with Prapha Hemmin, Director of Activities and Corporate Relations at Laguna Phuket. Accompanying Lt Gen Sukhun on his visit were other top brass of the regional Tourist Police.

According to a publication by Phuket Tourist Police, the service point is planned to be set up at Canal Village, where Bangkok Hospital Phuket (BDMS Group) has been operating a clinic for Laguna patrons requiring medical services.

No dates for the establishment of the Tourist Police service center at Canal Village have been announced.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Flood warnings issued
Ukrainians see no end in sight after 500 days of war
Reforestation project launches in Rawai
When is a Thai company not a Thai company?
National dengue cases triple
Hurdles must be overcome for Thailand to become a Mice hub
Police crackdown on motorbike street racers
Funeral services for Arnaud Verstraete begin
Officials target Phuket children not in schools
US destroys its last chemical weapons, watchdog hails milestone
‘Lost screws’ to blame for airport leg mangling
Foreign man in hospital after Phuket temple jump
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Daniel returns to Phuket to fight for life, Road accidents while officials call for safety || July 7
Teenager injured in Rassada residential fire
Police ask for help locating taxi to retrieve tourist’s phone

 

Phuket community
Reforestation project launches in Rawai

the land of the hypocrites: 2 rai against 20 rai of yearly deforestation...(Read More)

Officials target Phuket children not in schools

I miss in the article mentioning what it costs poor Thai people to send children to school. Heard st...(Read More)

Flood warnings issued

I wonder how the new roads to Patong are holding up? Any word?...(Read More)

Reforestation project launches in Rawai

On Phuket re-forestation will never win from de-forestation. It is on forhand a lost battle. Simply ...(Read More)

US destroys its last chemical weapons, watchdog hails milestone

No doubt JC and PK are from countries that were saved in WW's 1 & 2 at the cost of 100's...(Read More)

Flood warnings issued

Nothing surprising. Bang Yai Klong stuff is hilarious/fun. How many governors have been standing the...(Read More)

When is a Thai company not a Thai company?

mostly russian people as set up many of those real estate company.. and seems mostly a money launder...(Read More)

Flood warnings issued

lol...there was an article on PN sometime ago with a picture of little narong looking at those canal...(Read More)

Reforestation project launches in Rawai

are the serious? in Nai Harn would have been much more helpful not to allow this massive hotel just ...(Read More)

Reforestation project launches in Rawai

Well start to demolish many hundreds or thousands of illegal buildings and houses in Rawai. And get ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SALA
HeadStart International School Phuket
Zonezi Properties
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SOHO Pool Club
Laguna Phuket 2023

 