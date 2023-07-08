New ambulance stations open in tourist areas of Cherng Talay

PHUKET: Two new ambulance stations opened earlier this week in the Surin and Pasak areas of tambon Cherng Talay to provide swift response to medical emergencies in this tourist-oriented part of central Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 9 July 2023 02:00 PM

The new ambulance stations were officially inaugurated by Manoch Punchalad, President of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organization (OrBorTor, or TAO), who visited both locations on Tuesday (July 4).

The Surin station is located at the so-called Cherngtalay Visitor Center on Srisoonthorn Rd, where the road to Surin Beach (Soi Hat Surin 8) begins. In case of a drowning or an aquatic incident at Surin Beach, medics will only have to cover as little as 200 meters to reach the scene to provide first aid, and transport the patient to the hospital.

The Pasak station is located at the Baan Pasak Welfare Center on the Baan Don – Cherng Talay Rd, where Soi Pasak 11 connects to the main road. The Pasak and Baan Don area is home to multiple villa projects popular among tourists and foreign residents of Phuket. The location is also in close proximity to Bang Tao Beach, Layan Beach, and Leypang Beach.

The new station also has relatively convenient access to Thalang Hospital, the nearest full-scale medical facility serving central and northern Phuket.

As of July 2023, Thalang Hospital remains the only hospital located north of Heroines Monument. As a standard practice, emergency patients are rushed there for treatment before, if needed, being transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital or any of the private medical institutions operated by BDMS Group in Phuket Town or Wichit.

In a separate development, Phuket Tourist Police announced this week that the agency is considering opening a Tourist Police service station within the Laguna Phuket integrated complex, also in tambon Cherng Talay.

On Thursday (July 6), Lt Gen Sukhun Prommayon, chief of the Tourism Police Bureau of the Royal Thai Police, visited Laguna Phuket and discussed the matter with Prapha Hemmin, Director of Activities and Corporate Relations at Laguna Phuket. Accompanying Lt Gen Sukhun on his visit were other top brass of the regional Tourist Police.

According to a publication by Phuket Tourist Police, the service point is planned to be set up at Canal Village, where Bangkok Hospital Phuket (BDMS Group) has been operating a clinic for Laguna patrons requiring medical services.

No dates for the establishment of the Tourist Police service center at Canal Village have been announced.