New 120km/h speed limit will not apply in Phuket

New 120km/h speed limit will not apply in Phuket

PHUKET: The move to increase the speed limit on roads throughout the country designated as highways to 120km/h will not apply anywhere in Phuket, as none of the major roads on the island satisfy the criteria for the speed limit increase, the Phuket Highways Office has confirmed.

transportSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 18 December 2020, 01:51PM

The 120km.h speed limit will not apply to any roads in Phuket. Photo: The Phuket News

The 120km.h speed limit will not apply to any roads in Phuket. Photo: The Phuket News

The news follows the Cabinet earlier this month approving the move ‘in principle’ to increase the speed limit on highways ro 120km/h, but left the actual implementation of the law change to the Transport Ministry. The speed limit change has yet to come into effect.

Under the conditions of the law change is that it will apply only highways with at least two lanes running in the same direction and traffic islands with barriers, which Phuket has aplenty.

However, the roads must also not have a ground-level U-turns, which all major roads in Phuket have.

“We do not have that type of road in Phuket, so we cannot apply the regulation here,” Phuket Highways Chief Somwang Lohamut told The Phuket News.

“In Phuket, we have ground-level U-turns and traffic islands with trees and power poles,” he said.

“At this stage, only one road in the country is eligible for this new regulation and that is Route 32, locally known as ‘Sai Asia Road’ and the ‘Bang Pa-in-Nakhon Sawan road’, which is the main road for traveling from Central Thailand to the North,” Mr Somwang said.

“Phuket people still have to follow the Road Traffic Act, B.E. 2522,” Mr Somwang concluded.  

Maj Kritthath Onjan of Phuket Provincial Police confirmed to The Phuket News that the fastest speed limit on the island is 90km/h.

“The speed limit will actually be less than 90km/h, depending on the area,” he said.

“The speed limit depends on the type of the road, the location and the type of vehicle. If the road is near a local community, the speed limit will be lowered to about 60km/h. If the vehicle is a truck, then the speed limit will be even lower,” Maj Kritthath explained.

“Whatever the speed limit is set by the sign posted beside the road, please drive slowly and maintain control of your vehicle because there are a lot of accidents on Phuket’s roads,” he said.

“Remember, traffic police will catch and charge drivers for speeding,” Maj Kritthath warned.

Of note, former Phuket Highways Office Chief Samak Liedwonghat in 2015 confirmed that the speed limit signs in Phuket with a white background and a red circle are in fact advisory only, and not mandatory.

Lt Col Teerawat Liamsakun, Phuket City Police Chief at the time, also confirmed that speed limit signs were advisory only, but added, “If drivers don’t want to comply, they may have an accident.

“Actually, speed is limited by law on this road [the bypass road] to 80km/h in tessabaan (municipal) areas and 90km/h in other parts. Our speed cameras are set to detect vehicles going faster than 100. Anyone caught going faster than that risks receiving a speeding ticket in the mail,” Col Teerawat warned.

 

Phuket community
Thailand eases curbs on travel to boost tourism

They either don't get it, or, do get it but, want to suppress it. There will be NO foreign tour...(Read More)

Thailand eases curbs on travel to boost tourism

USA and France are among very high risk countries now, as most European countries are. The world is ...(Read More)

Free sterilisation, rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs in Phuket Town

There is a vicious dog in my neighborhood ,known among locals as Lala ,who needs an urgent treatment...(Read More)

Supreme Admin Court rules The Peaks land deed illegal

Death threats don't seem to matter much here. They should....(Read More)

Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

European airlines, and more world wide soon, are starting to work out flight regimes/restrictions: ...(Read More)

Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

Does the Phuket Governor not knows dat in whole Europe is now 'Code Orange'? Meaning no holi...(Read More)

Supreme Admin Court rules The Peaks land deed illegal

Now I wish MP Sira would swing by Kamala and inquire how permits were issued for land exceeding 35% ...(Read More)

Supreme Admin Court rules The Peaks land deed illegal

Go MP Sira! To be honest, I was waiting for some BS "misunderstanding" that would clear t...(Read More)

Axe to fall on subsidy-cheating tourism operators

A few days ago a comment with article BP about this. A family booked number of nights hotel room i...(Read More)

Axe to fall on subsidy-cheating tourism operators

This whole Government 'subsidy thing' has given to much room for corruption, scamming, chea...(Read More)

 

