CRICKET: The Asian Cricket Sixes Tour (ACST) are proud to announce in partnership with DEVIBAS Events and Media Pvt Ltd the dates for the inaugural Nepal International Cricket Sevens cricket tournament.

Cricket

By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 May 2019, 12:15PM

The “Cricket on Top of the World” tournament will be played in the tourist city of Pokhara from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22, 2019, and will mark the first international club cricket tournament in Nepal.

Matches will be played at UDTC Cricket Ground, with Fishtail Mountain and The Himalayas forming a stunning backdrop to the action. The Nepal Tourism Board are the promoting partner of the event, while monies will be raised throughout for a nominated local charity.

DEVIBAS Events & Media Pvt. Ltd are dedicated to improving domestic sport in Nepal. The company Chairman, Shailendra Sharma, is very proud to be hosting the tournament. “It’s a great pleasure for DEVIBAS Events and Media Pvt. Ltd. to work with the ACST in creating the first ever international club tournament in Nepal, and we look forward to welcoming all visitors to Pokhara”

ACST Chairman, Michael “Cat” Maher is equally delighted with the development. “For many years Nepal has been a desired destination for the ACST. We thank DEVIBAS Events & Media Pvt. Ltd for their assistance in making it reality following extensive talks.

“Pokhara is a stunning city and I’m positive it will prove to be most popular with our participants who will be travelling from far and wide,” added Mr Maher.

For further details, contact Mr Maher at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com or by telephone on +61 407 385 481.