Neighbour shot in dispute over teen son’s loud music

THAILAND: A policeman has been charged with the attempted murder of his neighbour, who was shot twice in a dispute over his son’s stubborn insistence on playing very loud music at his home in Krasang district, Buri Ram.

crimepoliceviolence

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 14 July 2020, 03:11PM

Rom Raroengying, 51, was shot twice. Photo: Surachai Piragsa

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Chaiyong Jaemrungroj, 53, of Krasang police station, surrendered to his senior officer yesterday (July 13).

He confessed to firing shots at Rom Raroengying, his neighbour, at Ban Samrong around 11.50am that day, said Pol Col Wisanu Apornpong, chief of Krasang police.

Mr Rom, 51, was hit in his left leg and left side of his ribs. Medics gave him first aid before taking him to Buri Ram Hospital..

Pol Col Wisanu said Pol Snr Sgt Maj Chaiyong lived opposite the victim. He was upset because Mr Rom’s teenage son Itthiphol Apornpong was playing very loud music on his stereo system.

Mr Rom’s mother-in-law, Choi Yodkhrue, 63, told police she saw the sergeant major walk towards Mr Rom’s house and then fire a shot from a handgun that hit the door.

The teenager fled in panic. Mr Rom was returning to his house after work and saw what was happening. He called out to the angry sergeant major to stop firing his gun.

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Chaiyong responded by firing two shots at him. Mr Rom was hit twice but managed to run away away, she said.

The shooter chased him down and assaulted him, according to Mrs Choi. She called out to her neigbhours for help, and phoned for the police.

Ms Suphansa, 17, the victim’s daughter, used her mobile phone to video the incident as she repeatedly also called out for help.

The police sergeant’s elder brother, Chaiya Jaemrungroj, 60, said his brother and the victim’s son frequently quarrelled over the volume of the loud music the teenager liked to play. He suspected his brother’s patience had finally run out.