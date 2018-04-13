PHUKET: Cherng Talay Police today revealed that they have caught a serial underwear thief who they have been chasing since March.

Cherng Talay Police Station placed under arrest Weera “Toe” Jampada, 38, after tracking him down from CCTV footage. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers at the Cherng Talay Police Station placed under arrest Weera “Toe” Jampada, 38, after tracking him down from CCTV footage.

Weera, suspected of at least 10 thefts of women’s underwear in the Bang Tao area, usually wore a mask while committing the thefts, police explained.

But the breakthrough came when police identified the thief wearing the same clothes as worn in a previous theft, but this time he was not wearing a mask.

Weera, a worker at a furniture factory in Thalang, was subsequently arrested at a house in Soi Bang Tao 12 just after midday today (April 13).

According to police, Weera confessed that he stole the undergarments – and also known as “snowdropping” - in order to sell them on to others who used them for their own private pleasure.

Items that were unwashed could reach up to B500 apiece, he added.

Police said they suspected Weera had committed many more than the 10 thefts they knew about, as women were either uninterested or felt ashamed of reporting such thefts.

Regardless, Col Saerim Klaeweukra of the Cherng Talay Police urged people to report all crimes.

“We can cause trouble for such thieves only if we know about them,” he said.