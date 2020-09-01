Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Negligence in ‘Boss’ case, admits PM

THAILAND: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has admitted there was negligence in the handling of the 2012 hit-and-run case involving Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya.


By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 1 September 2020, 08:49AM

Vicha Mahakun, chairman of the committee looking into alleged misconduct set up by the prime minister, leaves Government House after submitting the report to Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday (Aug 31). Photo: Chanat Katanyu

The premier was speaking yesterday (Aug 31) after he received a report into the handling of the investigation submitted by Vicha Mahakun, chairman of the committee looking into alleged misconduct set up by the prime minister.

“Negligence has been detected in many parts [of the past handling of the case]. With these facts in hand now, the government will form a new committee to work on the five points [identified by the Vicha-led committee],” said Gen Prayut.

The Prime Minister blamed the problems identified on law enforcement by certain officials, saying it was not the entire justice system that failed in the handling of this case.

Despite admitting that this case should have been dealt with a long time ago, Gen Prayut said he believed it was still possible to start all over again.

Speaking after submitting the full 100-page report to Gen Prayut yesterday morning, Mr Vicha said Gen Prayut had promised to discuss the findings at today’s cabinet meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam also attended yesterday’s briefing that took about an hour, he said.

After today’s cabinet meeting, Gen Prayut will give an interview in which he will summarise the findings for the public, said Mr Vicha, adding that he would then discuss the report in detail with the media after.

The PM will make the report public to prove demonstrate the government’s intention to turn its recommendations into action, said Mr Vicha.

Mr Vicha last week hinted that the report recommends that both the police and public prosecution organisations will have to be reformed given their mishandling of the hit-and-run case.

“The findings the PM will disclose tomorrow will clearly show who is at fault. The report contains everything and won’t leave any unanswered question. Names, positions and organisations [of the wrongdoers] are all in it,” said Mr Vicha.

Gen Prayut ordered the Vicha-led panel to look into the case after public prosecutors’ decision to not indict Mr Vorayuth on a charge of reckless driving causing death sparked public outrage.

That has also prompted similar investigations by the Office of the Attorney-General and the Royal Thai Police into the handling of the case.

Kurt | 01 September 2020 - 11:58:46 

J-12, Now you also know that it is not a case 'as I stated'  ( your writing on 29 August about performing statutory duty). Now negligence has been admitted we wait for the charges for failing their statutory duties. Yes? How long to wait for it?  I not mean a slap on the wrist.

 

Negligence in 'Boss' case, admits PM

