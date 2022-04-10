Need for improvement among Thai men’s boxers, says Thai boxing chief

BOXING: Thai national boxer Banjong Sinsiri defeated Kazakhstan fighter Aslanbek Shimbergenov to win the gold medal in the 69kg category at the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament held in Phuket over the past week.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 10 April 2022, 03:03PM

Banjong, fighting in the tournament as part of the Thailand national boxing B team, was also bestowed the title of Best Fighter in the tournament, picking up prize money of $2,000 (about B60,000) along the way.

The winners were announced at a ceremony held at the Angsana Laguna Phuket resort, the venue for the tournament, last night (Apr 9).

India won the men’s team trophy, for which they were presented the King’s Cup.

Nguyen Thi Tham of Vietnam, who won the Women’s 51kg division, was named Best Female Boxer of the tournament.

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panaphong presided over the closing ceremony held last night, where Pichai Chunhachira, President of the International Boxing Association of Thailand (IBAT), presented the Thai women’s team with the Queen’s Cup for winning the women’s team championship division.

The tournament, held April 3-9, saw boxers compete in 10 men’s and eight women’s divisions, including boxers from 12 nations: New Zealand, Palestine, Cambodia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Taiwan, Singapore, Nepal, India and Thailand.

Thailand entered two teams, Team A and Team B, comprising 220 competitors and staff. The winner of the top prize “gold medal” in each division received US$2,000, while “silver medal” winners received US$1,000 (about B30,000) “Bronze medal” winners received US$500 (about B15,000) each.

Thai boxers reached the finals in 10 divisions, eventually winning five of the finals, three in the men’s divisions and two in the women’s divisions.

IBAT President Mr Pichai said he was happy with the quality of boxing her saw throughout the competition, and hoped it would bode well for Thailand at the SEA Games in Hanoi next month, and at the 2024 Olympic Games in France.

“All nations have developed a lot, especially in ASEAN, with boxers from Vietnam and the Philippines. Vietnam will host the 2022 SEA Games next month. It will not be easy for Thailand to beat them, but they [Thai boxers] should be able to achieve their goals,” Mr Pichai said.

“But for this tournament, we can see that the women’s team is doing well, winning the women’s trophy. For the men’s team, there is a need to improve,” Mr Pichai cautioned.

“In this tournament, obviously the Vietnamese women’s team has improved a lot, while the Philippines men’s team has continued to improve. Team standards at the SEA Games have improved a lot. That is good news for ASEAN as we move closer to Asia’s top leaders, such as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and India,” Mr Pichai said.

“As a whole, we are satisfied with the performance of youngsters in their fights, and we think the association is heading in the right direction for the SEA Games in Vietnam. I think it will be close, even if we don’t win,” he said.

Final results for the tournament were posted as follows: