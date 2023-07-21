333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
Neck-high cable sweeps woman off motorcycle

PHUKET: A Thai female motorcyclist was injured in Patong yesterday morning (July 20) when she ran into a telecom cable hanging at neck level across the entrance to a small alley off Phra Mettha Rd.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 21 July 2023 02:15 PM

A young woman was hurt when she ran into a low-hanging cable on her motorcycle on July 20. Photo: Patong Police

The incident occurred at around 5:30am near the Care and Clean Pharmacy on Phra Mettha Rd in Patong.

Officers from Patong Police Station and rescue workers from Kusolharm Foundation arrived at the scene to find a 25-year-old woman with neck injuries inflicted by the wire.

The woman, identified in the report as Thanaphon Saithong, received first aid at the scene and was then taken to Patong Hospital for a more comprehensive medical check and treatment.

It was confirmed that Patong Police had made a record of the incident. However, nothing has been said about charges against anybody.

