The incident occurred on Kanchanaburi-Dan Ma Kham Tia road in front of a petrol station in tambon Ko Samrong.
Christina Serma Gandia, from Spain, who was driving the motorbike, sustained a deep cut in the neck while pillion rider Ana Clara Moncada, from Argentina, suffered minor injuries.
The two women told police they rented a small motorbike to enjoy the natural beauty of tambon Ko Samrong. Their sightseeing was ruined by a cable hanging across road at the level of their necks. It swept them both off the bike and to the ground.
They were taken to Phanon Phonphayuhasena Hospital for treatment of injuries and further examination.
Police were investigating, and said they would find out which company owns the cable and was legally responsible.
Be the first to comment.