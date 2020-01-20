Neck-high cable sweeps sight-seeing tourists off motorcycle

KANCHANABURI: Two women tourists sightseeing on a motorbike were injured when they ran into a telecom cable hanging at neck-level across a road yesterday (Jan 19).

accidentsSafetytransport

By Bangkok Post

Monday 20 January 2020, 02:29PM

The tourists’ motorbike is left lying on the Kanchanaburi-Dan Ma Kham Tia road in Kanchanaburi’s Muang district after the two women were swept off it by a cable hanging across the road at neck level yesterday (Jan 19). Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen

The incident occurred on Kanchanaburi-Dan Ma Kham Tia road in front of a petrol station in tambon Ko Samrong. Christina Serma Gandia, from Spain, who was driving the motorbike, sustained a deep cut in the neck while pillion rider Ana Clara Moncada, from Argentina, suffered minor injuries. The two women told police they rented a small motorbike to enjoy the natural beauty of tambon Ko Samrong. Their sightseeing was ruined by a cable hanging across road at the level of their necks. It swept them both off the bike and to the ground. They were taken to Phanon Phonphayuhasena Hospital for treatment of injuries and further examination. Police were investigating, and said they would find out which company owns the cable and was legally responsible.