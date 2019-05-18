THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Nearly half of coral off Nai Yang damaged, killed by bleaching

PHUKET: Specialists from the Department of Natural Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) have discovered that some 10% of coral off Nai Yang Beach are dead because of bleaching while 30% more damaged.

environmentmarineweatherpollution
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Saturday 18 May 2019, 01:28PM

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

The discovery was made during a joint inspection by the Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2 and Sirinath National Park on Thursday (May 16).

“Officers from the Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2 and Sirinath National Park checked the condition of coral at the depth of 1.5-5 meters off Nai Yang beach. We found that 10% of Staghorn Coral, Hump Coral, Cauliflower Coral and Mushroom Coral were killed by bleaching. Some 30% are damaged by bleaching, but still alive,” an officer from the Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2 told The Phuket News.

Still the forecast is optimistic due to changing weather conditions.

Laguna Golf Phuket

We found that the water temperature in this area has already begun to decrease. So far it has fallen down to 29 degrees Celsius from 31 degrees Celsius on Apr 30,” the officer said.

We expect the situation to improve. Cloudy sky, rains, strong winds, high waves – all may help coral to survive,” the officer added.

No specific date for the next inspection was set as it all depends on the weather conditions.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One dead, two injured sea turtles found washed up on Phuket beach
Tourist sites around Phuket to close for five months from tomorrow
Parks department mulls closing Maya Bay
Nearly all coral off Nai Yang beach damaged by bleaching, say Phuket divers
Phuket beach seawall ordered moved ‘off the sand’
Phuket lifeguards warn of Portuguese man o’ war at west coast beaches
Trawler sinks off Phuket, no fatalities or injuries reported
Thousands of jellyfish washed up along 10 kilometre stretch of Phuket’s west coast
Phuket storm damages homes, downs trees and pylons
Cyclone Roanu fallout batters Phuket beaches
Rawai seawall compromised by strong surf, Mayor orders boulder reinforcements as stop-gap
Huge waterspout spotted off Phuket’s east coast
Residents, hotels blamed for Nai Yang canal pollution
Local residents dive in to clean filthy Patong canal
Officials inspect black water flowing onto Merlin Beach

 

Phuket community
Phuket elephant rides in the sea given all clear

These DLD guys are useless idiots. How many times have we heard about them visiting that horrible Zo...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Office to destroy abandoned Chinese fishing boats

Oh boy. Let's see how this turns out. I guess some locals decided they want a few parts. I'm...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

They created a "special area" for him to recover. The idiots didn't think that a mud h...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

Third World Country's like Thailand should not have the right to have a Zoo they don't unde...(Read More)

Phuket elephant rides in the sea given all clear

Do they understand that the tide moves in and out? That the elephants will be trampling different ar...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

Which official allowed the illegal separation mother/baby elephant, and transfer from Hua Hin to Phu...(Read More)

Phuket man, 21, arrested in Bangkok over Thalang Riot

Guess a few hundreds culprits already settle this matter with RTP during the last 4 years with both ...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Office to destroy abandoned Chinese fishing boats

Dismantle in a environment friendly way or destroy in a environment damaging way? Does Phuket Marine...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Office to destroy abandoned Chinese fishing boats

Why not clean them of all hazardous materials...tow them them out and sink them for future dive site...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

Sounds like a short miserable life for that poor wonderful animal. The primary motive for doing any...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand

 