PHUKET: Specialists from the Department of Natural Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) have discovered that some 10% of coral off Nai Yang Beach are dead because of bleaching while 30% more damaged.

environmentmarineweatherpollution

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Saturday 18 May 2019, 01:28PM

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Some 30% of coral off Nai Yang beach have been damaged by beaching, while 10% are dead. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

The discovery was made during a joint inspection by the Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2 and Sirinath National Park on Thursday (May 16).

“Officers from the Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2 and Sirinath National Park checked the condition of coral at the depth of 1.5-5 meters off Nai Yang beach. We found that 10% of Staghorn Coral, Hump Coral, Cauliflower Coral and Mushroom Coral were killed by bleaching. Some 30% are damaged by bleaching, but still alive,” an officer from the Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2 told The Phuket News.

Still the forecast is optimistic due to changing weather conditions.

“We found that the water temperature in this area has already begun to decrease. So far it has fallen down to 29 degrees Celsius from 31 degrees Celsius on Apr 30,” the officer said.

“We expect the situation to improve. Cloudy sky, rains, strong winds, high waves – all may help coral to survive,” the officer added.

No specific date for the next inspection was set as it all depends on the weather conditions.