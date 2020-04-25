Nearly 500 tested at Phuket workers’ camps, all clear

PHUKET: Nearly 500 workers living at six major workers’ camps in Muang District have all passed COVID-19 screening, with not one person being recorded as having a high body temperature.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthconstruction

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 25 April 2020, 06:05PM

A woman at one of the camps presents herself and her baby to be checked. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At team of 37 health officials accompanied by provincial defense volunteers and volunteers from the Government Savings Bank, all led by Siripong Leeprasit of the Phuket Provincial Civil Defense Committee, visited the six camps yesterday (Apr 24)

The aim of the campaign was to ensure that migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia were not overlooked in the current sweep of the island to make sure any persons suspected of being infected with COVID-19 are quickly identified and placed under observation.

The camps, and the number of people checked by the screening team at each camp, were reported as follows:

PK2001 camp in Moo 3, Rassada: 85 Myanmar nationals, 6 Thais – Total 91 people Phuket Camp at Thawatchai Village in Moo 3, Rassada: 45 Myanmar nationals, 22 Thais – Total 67 people Sam Silachai Co camp in Moo1, Rassada: 4 Myanmar nationals, 12 Thais – Total 16 people Traimit Engineering Co Camp in Moo 1, Rassada, 141 Myanmar nationals, 3 Thais – Total 144 people Ung Saeng Heng camp located near the Phuket Provincial Hospital: 23 Myanmar nationals, 100 Thais – Total 123 people CST Green Engineering camp in Soi Sena Niwet, Rassada: 34 Myanmar workers, 22 Thais – Total 56 people

In total, 497 people were checked at the six camps.

“No fever was found among any of the workers,” Mr Siripong noted in his report.

“None of them had a body temperature over 37.5°C, and they were checked by health officials," he added.



The teams explained to the workers preventive measures to help prevent them contracting the virus, he added.

“Everyone co-operated very well,” he said.