Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

NBA walkout sparks historic US sport boycott over police shooting

NBA walkout sparks historic US sport boycott over police shooting

ALL SPORTS: The Milwaukee Bucks staged an unprecedented boycott yesterday (Aug 26) over the police shooting of a black man, forcing the NBA to halt its playoff schedule and prompting a wave of walkouts by teams and players across other sports.

BasketballFootballTennis
By AFP

Thursday 27 August 2020, 10:35AM

“It’s amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back,” commented Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers. Photo: AFP

“It’s amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back,” commented Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers. Photo: AFP

The Milwaukee Bucks staged an unprecedented boycott yesterday (Aug 26) over the police shooting of a black man, forcing the NBA to halt its playoff schedule and prompting a wave of walkouts by teams and players across other sports. Photo: AFP

The Milwaukee Bucks staged an unprecedented boycott yesterday (Aug 26) over the police shooting of a black man, forcing the NBA to halt its playoff schedule and prompting a wave of walkouts by teams and players across other sports. Photo: AFP

Naomi Osaka abruptly announced her withdrawal from the WTA Western & Southern Open semi-finals, where she was due to play today. Photo: AFP

Naomi Osaka abruptly announced her withdrawal from the WTA Western & Southern Open semi-finals, where she was due to play today. Photo: AFP

« »

The NBA postponed its entire slate of Wednesday fixtures after the Bucks refused to play game five of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Orlando Magic in protest at the shooting of African-American man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Blake was seriously injured after being shot point blank in the back seven times by police officers in a confrontation captured in video footage.

“Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we’ve seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors,” the Bucks players said in a statement explaining their boycott.

“Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball.”

The Bucks’ no-show prompted the NBA to scrap two other games scheduled yesterday: Houston’s clash with Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Games scheduled for today were also in doubt as NBA players held an emergency meeting in Florida late last night.

The boycotts spread to other sports, with the Milwaukee Brewers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds becoming one of several Major League Baseball games to be postponed.

In tennis, two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka abruptly announced her withdrawal from the WTA Western & Southern Open semi-finals, where she was due to play today.

“As a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis,” Osaka said.

The Women’s NBA postponed yesterday’s scheduled fixtures, while Major League Soccer also called off five of six games.

Dramatic escalation

The NBA postponements marked a dramatic escalation in the league’s calls for racial justice, which have reverberated across the sport in the months since the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James voiced solidarity with the decision in a tweet shortly after the Bucks boycott.

“WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” James wrote.

The NBA’s players union also backed the protest.

“The players have, once again, made it clear - they will not be silent on this issue,” National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts said in a statement.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

A renewed wave of anger had swept the NBA after Sunday’s shooting of Blake.

The 29-year-old was shot repeatedly in the back as he attempted to get into his car, which contained his three children.

Protests have erupted in Kenosha since the shooting, with two people killed after a teenager opened fire on demonstrators with an assault rifle on Tuesday.

Horrifying, maddening’

The NBA’s coronavirus-halted season resumed last month in Orlando against the backdrop of nationwide protests following Floyd’s death.

NBA teams have knelt in protest during the pre-match playing of the US national anthem, while the words “Black Lives Matter” have been painted onto each court staging games in Florida.

Players, many of whom took part in protests against Floyd’s killing, have been allowed to wear jerseys bearing social justice messages.

The first hints of boycotts over Blake’s shooting came from Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who revealed that his players had discussed refusing to play their game with Boston today.

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens described Blake’s shooting as “horrifying.”

“We talked about it in our team meeting,” Stevens said yesterday.

“Our thoughts are with Jacob Blake and his family and obviously that video was horrifying, awful. To think of three kids being in that car, it’s ridiculous.

“These are hard times. With the pandemic going on, with this constant wave of inequality - it’s maddening.”

The Los Angeles Clippers African-American coach Doc Rivers contrasted the latest shooting with the apocalyptic rhetoric at this week’s Republican Party convention.

“All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear,” Rivers said in remarks on Tuesday.

“We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that are denied to live in certain communities.

“We’ve been hung, we’ve been shot. All you do is keep hearing about fear. It’s amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

A new dawn for Williams – and for F1
The Expat Golf Societies Tournament tees up golf offerings in Rayong
Messi drops exit bombshell
Boxing coach Fontanills quits, rules out return
Bayern worthy winners in strangest Champions League season
PSG eye first Champions League triumph but Bayern stand in their way
Kulabdam puts faith in his might to tame Sangmanee
Bayern set up super-club showdown with PSG
Lewis Hamilton’s Championship KO
Road closures as Toyota Gazoo Racing hits Phuket’s streets
Phuket Yacht Club Sailing Race Series this weekend
De Bruyne wins Premier League player of the season
Red flag drama at the Austrian MotoGP
Hamilton extends title lead with Spanish conquest
Lyon stun Man City to reach Champions League semis

 

Phuket community
Phuket light rail running another two years late

I heard the project 10 years ago when the 1st I came here. It's totally unnessary...(Read More)

Phuket mobile blood clinic reaches out for donations

It would be good to include who can donate blood as there are several restrictions. [Thank you. W...(Read More)

Hunger pangs: Concerns rise over elephant welfare as camps struggle without tourism income

@BigA, the areas from Chalong to Big Buddha, and from Naiharn to Kata are exactly the for elephants...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Facebook vs Thailand government? Phuket hotels scramble to be quarantine venues! || August 26

When I read in international press about Facebook vs Thailand frictions than it looks like Thailand ...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

K..Strange how can the Shinawatra's can get overseas passports. You best check on how foreign pa...(Read More)

Open letter to the tourism authority and the Thai government

@Svcoquette, I am sorry to hear that. How about Malacca and Georgetown ( Penang) ? Yachts need port...(Read More)

Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues

Kurt,how do you know all those hotels will charge 100.00 thb ? Did they inform you about their price...(Read More)

Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues

This scheme is doomed from the beginning. There are many of us with families that would welcome the ...(Read More)

THA president backs safe and sealed tours

Well she are the eldest daughter of hotelier Kamala is executive vice president of the family-owned ...(Read More)

Open letter to the tourism authority and the Thai government

Kurt, that's outdated info. Yachts are being turned away approaching Langkawi. Recently friends ...(Read More)

 

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
Kvik Phuket
UWC Thailand

 