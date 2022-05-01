Navy trainer to be discharged over hazing scandal

BANGKOK: The navy has jailed for 30 days an instructor who allegedly punished new recruits by forcing them to drink semen, before he will be discharged for a serious breach of the military’s disciplinary code.

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 1 May 2022, 01:35PM

V/Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, says officers have been ordered to treat privates with respect and refrain from degrading discipline. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Vice Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin, navy spokesman, yesterday told the media that Petty Officer Second Class Taksin Ngokpilai was transferred to an inactive post amid an investigation into the matter, reports the Bangkok Post.

V/Adm Pokkrong said a navy panel ruled the allegation had grounds, prompting an order to detain PO2 Taksin for 30 days. As this act was found to have seriously sullied the reputation of the military, PO2 Taksin will also be discharged, he said.

In addition, PO2 Taksin’s superiors are expected to be held accountable for the action.

The commander of the Royal Thai Marine Corps’ Security Department will be punished for seven days while the commander of the department’s command and service company will be punished for 15 days, according to the navy.

Navy chief Adm Somprasong Nilsamai had said all supervisors must ensure that instructors behave appropriately and take care of recruits properly, Vice Adm Pokkrong said.

The incident took place at a naval training camp in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district in October.

The case came to light after a Facebook account named “Khon Khao Muang Pathum” uploaded a video clip depicting an instructor punishing a conscript by forcing him to drink semen mixed with fish sauce.

The conscripts in the video clip were recently discharged after completing their six months in the military.