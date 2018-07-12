R/Adm Somnuk held a meeting today of leading officials from government agencies involved in marine tourism transport to ensure and expedite compliance with marine safety regulations.
R/Adm Somnuk said the order followed Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha visiting Phuket in person on Monday (July 9) in response to the Phoenix disaster.
The purpose of the meeting is to integrate action by agencies and to improve coordination among agencies to not allow.another such incident to occur, R/Adm Somnuk said.
“This is the southwest monsoon. The weather in the area is quite intense. If there is no control and supervision, another occurrence is possible,” he said.
