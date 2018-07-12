PHUKET: Following the Phoenix tour boat disaster, Rear Admiral Somnuk Preampramot, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command based at Cape Panwa on Phuket’s east coast, has been ordered to set guidelines for “controlling and supervising” tour boats operating in the Phuket area.

Thursday 12 July 2018, 05:53PM

The meeting today of leading officials from government agencies involved in marine tourism transport was held to ensure and expedite compliance with marine safety regulations, Said R/Adm Somnuk. Photo: PR Dept

R/Adm Somnuk held a meeting today of leading officials from government agencies involved in marine tourism transport to ensure and expedite compliance with marine safety regulations.

R/Adm Somnuk said the order followed Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha visiting Phuket in person on Monday (July 9) in response to the Phoenix disaster.

The purpose of the meeting is to integrate action by agencies and to improve coordination among agencies to not allow.another such incident to occur, R/Adm Somnuk said.

“This is the southwest monsoon. The weather in the area is quite intense. If there is no control and supervision, another occurrence is possible,” he said.