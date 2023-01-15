British International School, Phuket
Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting kids on Children Day

CHANTHABURI: The navy apologised for an incident that injured eight people – mostly children – when a helicopter flew above marquee tents, causing them to collapse onto a crowd in Chanthaburi province on Saturday (Jan 14).

militarySafety
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 15 January 2023, 01:35PM

Giant tents collapse as a helicopter flies above a National Children’s Day event venue in Tha Chang municipality in Muang district, Chanthaburi, on Saturday morning (Jan 14). Photo: Bangkok Post

The incident happened during a National Children’s Day event in the Tha Chang municipality in Muang district on Saturday morning. A navy helicopter flew directly above three giant tents, sending powerful downdrafts that collapsed the structures, reports Bangkok Post.

Eight people were injured, including five children. Two injured adults and five children were treated and discharged from hospital shortly afterwards. A 58-year-old woman suffered a cut in her head and a broken neck, and was admitted to Phrapokklao Hospital in Chanthaburi.

RAdm Therdkiat Jitkaew, deputy commander of the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, apologised for the injuries.

Navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatpalin said navy commander-inchief Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet was sorry about the incident and ordered the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command to offer financial aid and medical care to the injured people.

Earlier the Tha Chang municipal office asked the navy’s Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command to produce a helicopter show above the event venue.

On Jan 14, 2017, a Jas 39 Gripen fighter jet crashed during an air show for the Children’s Day in Hat Yai, Songkhla province. Shortly after the crash, an airport fire engine overturned while rushing to put out the fire. 

The "Royal Thai Air Force" Facebook urged the public not to share the video clips and photos of the crash out of respect for the victim’s family and affected parties. There were no fatalities except for the pilot of the jet.

