BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boat off Phuket

Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boat off Phuket

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based in Phuket, has seized an Indonesian fishing boat for illegally entering Thai economic fishing zone waters off Phuket,  using a sieve net for hauling in its catch.

militarymarine
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 10 April 2021, 02:09PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Thai fishing boats in the area on Thursday night reported three Indonesian fishing vessels operating 122 miles (some 219km) directly west of Phuket, the Third Area Command reported.

Personnel at the Navy base in Phang Nga relayed the report to the Third Area Command headquarters at Cape Panwa, Phuket, at 8:30pm that night.1

The Navy responded by dispatching Navy patrol boat Tor 994 and a reconnaissance aircraft to confirm the report.

AXA Insurance PCL

At 6:30am yesterday (Apr 9), the aircraft patrol reported several Indonesian fishing boats were still illegally in the area, and directed the Tor 994 to intercept.

The Navy boat managed to seize one of the fishing vessels, given the name ‘KM RIZKI LAOT’, and its sieve net equipment.

The boat and all 32 people on board, all Indonesian nationals, were brought back to Phuket to face legal proceedings, the Navy confirmed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket COVID infections rise, remote-site mass vaccinations halted
Pilot survives 38 days in Amazon jungle after crash
Non-state vaccines get nod
Hard blows: Patong bar, pub, club operators suffer in vaccination registrations, underhanded antics
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip dies aged 99
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Over 70,000 people in Phuket get 1st vaccine shot! Phuket Covid cases now over 2 dozen || April 9
Free COVID tests for Phuket partygoers
Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok
Thanyapura opens first operation in China
‘Outdated’ Netflix documentary sparks ire
More than 70,000 people in Phuket vaccinated
No quarantine in Phuket for arrivals from ‘red zone’ provinces
Police told to work from home after 42 test positive
New AstraZeneca setbacks as countries scramble for vaccines
Government denies vaccine monopoly rumours

 

Phuket community
Hard blows: Patong bar, pub, club operators suffer in vaccination registrations, underhanded antics

What's "grey" about the areas these bars are operating in? So long as they're not ...(Read More)

Hard blows: Patong bar, pub, club operators suffer in vaccination registrations, underhanded antics

The guy just flat out calls out the corrupt cops for fleecing businesses all over the place...and he...(Read More)

Non-state vaccines get nod

A long article, however not a single time a pointing out which vaccines they talk about. That is fun...(Read More)

Hard blows: Patong bar, pub, club operators suffer in vaccination registrations, underhanded antics

One thing is clear after reading this article, Mr Weerawit experienced first hand how not making sen...(Read More)

Provincial order issued for all non-tourists entering Thailand through Phuket

@ Welsh John, yes! Double vaccination with the cheapest 2 vaccines brings in dramatic more 'kick...(Read More)

Non-state vaccines get nod

Phuket New please follow up with how we can expedite our jabs, where/how to register, etc. I'm o...(Read More)

Hard blows: Patong bar, pub, club operators suffer in vaccination registrations, underhanded antics

Patong tarnishes the image of Phuket, yet want priority treatment. Patong is a blight on our island ...(Read More)

Hard blows: Patong bar, pub, club operators suffer in vaccination registrations, underhanded antics

@Maverick, answer is many bar- & business owners employ (partly) not registered staff. Sometimes...(Read More)

All Phuket entertainment venues ordered closed for Songkran

@Fungus, we not even have to wait till 'July Opening'. On initiative of minister Anutin whol...(Read More)

Hard blows: Patong bar, pub, club operators suffer in vaccination registrations, underhanded antics

Why doesn’t he encourage bar and business owners to help register their staff rather than blaming ...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 