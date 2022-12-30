British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Navy retrieves two bodies off Racha Noi, searches for two more

Navy retrieves two bodies off Racha Noi, searches for two more

PHUKET: Relevant officials in Phuket are still identifying the two foreign men found dead in the sea near Racha Noi island south of Phuket yesterday (Dec 29). Meanwhile another report of two alleged bodies near Racha Noi was received today (Dec 30) and the Royal Thai Navy’s T.233 ship was sent to check the information and locate the bodies if the report was not due to an error in communication.

marinedeathSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 30 December 2022, 06:43PM

Two dead bodies were found off Racha Noi on Dec 29. Photo: ThaiMECC 3

Two dead bodies were found off Racha Noi on Dec 29. Photo: ThaiMECC 3

Two dead bodies were found off Racha Noi on Dec 29. Photo: ThaiMECC 3

Two dead bodies were found off Racha Noi on Dec 29. Photo: ThaiMECC 3

Two dead bodies were found off Racha Noi on Dec 29. Photo: ThaiMECC 3

Two dead bodies were found off Racha Noi on Dec 29. Photo: ThaiMECC 3

Two dead bodies were found off Racha Noi on Dec 29. Photo: ThaiMECC 3

Two dead bodies were found off Racha Noi on Dec 29. Photo: ThaiMECC 3

Two dead bodies were found off Racha Noi on Dec 29. Photo: ThaiMECC 3

Two dead bodies were found off Racha Noi on Dec 29. Photo: ThaiMECC 3

Two dead bodies were found off Racha Noi on Dec 29. Photo: ThaiMECC 3

Two dead bodies were found off Racha Noi on Dec 29. Photo: ThaiMECC 3

« »

The Phuket-based Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre under the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command (ThaiMECC 3) was notified of the first discovery off Rang Kai Beach on the southeast side of Koh Racha Noi at 12.35pm yesterday (Dec 29).

The information was provided by Apiwat Kongsawat, a local skipper who found the bodies in the sea and tied them to a mooring buoy to prevent them from drifting away while officials were on their way.

The bodies were retrieved by T.233 boat from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command at around 5.15pm. At 6.45pm the patrol ship returned to Phuket and the corpses were handed over to relevant officials for identification and determining the cause of death. Initially officials only confirmed that the two dead men were foreign males.

In a bizarre development, at exactly the same time today (12.35pm), the ThaiMECC 3 received another report of two bodies spotted either on Racha Noi or in the immediate vicinity.

T.233 was tasked with checking the information and locating the bodies would it be another foreign couple and not a communication error. The source of information was not specified in this, second case.

The patrol ship left the Navy base at 2.35. The search was to be conducted some 20 miles (presumably, nautical) southeast of Phuket. As of 6.30pm, there have been no updates.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Navy confirms finding two more bodies of foreigners off Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Year festivals begin, Phuket expects B100bn, Apologies for alleged bribery || December 30
Poll: Minority agree with 4am pub closing
Maya Bay to close in January for jetty repairs
Phuket police launch anti-crime drive for New Year
Seven Days of Danger safety campaign underway in Phuket
Rescuers scour gutted Cambodian casino after devastating fire
Tourists arrive as Phuket New Year festivals begin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport fall, Ex-vendor gets a helping hand, Thailand preps for Chinese market || December 29
Gradual arrival of Chinese expected, no COVID test, says Anutin
Yacht goes missing off Nai Harn coast
Global alarm grows over China’s COVID surge
Call for tourist booster shots as Chinese return
Bangla noodle vendor shot by cop given new work to support own family
Stranded in Phuket, American man, 35, dies after plunge at airport

 

Phuket community
Phuket police launch anti-crime drive for New Year

After the tea money is distributed, how many of the 350 are still clean enough and available to arre...(Read More)

Seven Days of Danger safety campaign underway in Phuket

That whole 7 Day Danger thing, including the photo sessions(!) is so Thai ingrained that all papers ...(Read More)

Seven Days of Danger safety campaign underway in Phuket

...That U-turn near shooting range on road to Kata Hill is very dangerous. ( own experience) High Sp...(Read More)

Seven Days of Danger safety campaign underway in Phuket

Yeaaah, the 7 days of Phuket Danger Opera started. Will try hard to make the charade a 'figure s...(Read More)

Seven Days of Danger safety campaign underway in Phuket

7 days of BS- I guess the Kamala ambulances are just doing blue light noodle runs!...(Read More)

Gradual arrival of Chinese expected, no COVID test, says Anutin

Kachinggggg!...(Read More)

Yacht goes missing off Nai Harn coast

GPS trackers are cheap and easy to conceal. Any sensible owner of such a high-value item should have...(Read More)

Call for tourist booster shots as Chinese return

JohnC, Probably Thai Officialdom warned Thai for incoming money making tourist waves, did advice the...(Read More)

Gradual arrival of Chinese expected, no COVID test, says Anutin

3 years on and we're still talking about this nonsense...(Read More)

Gradual arrival of Chinese expected, no COVID test, says Anutin

No need for special rules for a country with the biggest outbreak at present- and this is a potentia...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket

 