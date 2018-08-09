PHUKET: A Navy vessel from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command was sent to Koh Racha yesterday after it was reported that almost 200 tourists were stranded on the island due to poor weather conditions.

militarymarinetourismweather

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 August 2018, 10:06AM

The Narathiwat Navy vessel returned to Phuket with 161 tourists at 10:30pm yesterday. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The Narathiwat Navy vessel returned to Phuket with 161 tourists at 10:30pm yesterday. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The Narathiwat Navy vessel returned to Phuket with 161 tourists at 10:30pm yesterday. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The Narathiwat Navy vessel returned to Phuket with 161 tourists at 10:30pm yesterday. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

At midday yesterday (Aug 8), officers from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command were informed by business operators at Koh Racha that there were about 200 tourists stranded on the island because of strong winds and waves.

Vice Admiral Somnuk Preampramot, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, sent the Narathiwat vessel to pick up the tourists who wanted to go back to the mainland.

The boat arrived at Koh Racha at 5:30pm and returned to the Phuket Seep Sea Port with 161 tourists at 10:30pm.

Adm Naris Pratumsuwan, Commander of Royal Thai Navy, has ordered agencies to help tourists at all times and added that the “navy will always be beside the people”.

Adm Naris said he would like the public to trust the operations of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command adding that that they would always do their best to help tourists.

However, tourists and tour operators who travel to islands must check the weather conditions prior to departing for their tours because at this time of year the area has the southwest monsoon making the winds and waves in the Andaman region strong.

The Operation Centre of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command is available 24/7 for any marine assistance via 076-391598 or hotline 1696.