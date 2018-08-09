THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Navy rescues 161 tourists stranded on island off Phuket

PHUKET: A Navy vessel from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command was sent to Koh Racha yesterday after it was reported that almost 200 tourists were stranded on the island due to poor weather conditions.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 August 2018, 10:06AM

The Narathiwat Navy vessel returned to Phuket with 161 tourists at 10:30pm yesterday. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

At midday yesterday (Aug 8), officers from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command were informed by business operators at Koh Racha that there were about 200 tourists stranded on the island because of strong winds and waves.

Vice Admiral Somnuk Preampramot, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, sent the Narathiwat vessel to pick up the tourists who wanted to go back to the mainland.

The boat arrived at Koh Racha at 5:30pm and returned to the Phuket Seep Sea Port with 161 tourists at 10:30pm.

Adm Naris Pratumsuwan, Commander of Royal Thai Navy, has ordered agencies to help tourists at all times and added that the navy will always be beside the people”.

Adm Naris said he would like the public to trust the operations of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command adding that that they would always do their best to help tourists.

However, tourists and tour operators who travel to islands must check the weather conditions prior to departing for their tours because at this time of year the area has the southwest monsoon making the winds and waves in the Andaman region strong.

The Operation Centre of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command is available 24/7 for any marine assistance via 076-391598 or hotline 1696.

 

 

Kurt | 12 August 2018 - 15:33:28 

This was not a rescue, it was just a 'sea-lift', as thai commercial speed boats just  ignored the warning that small boats should stay ashore. The whole affair just proves absence of 'seamanship' of these uneducated speedboat drivers who not give a damn for tourist safety while being on their boats.

bojon | 10 August 2018 - 21:56:22 

Is this the future of thai taxpayers money for the Navy.  Tourist boats take risks and earn the money and ask the Navy to rescue those tourists who paid the tourist company?

BenPendejo | 10 August 2018 - 09:48:34 

Oh brother...Thai Navy to the rescue. Oh, by the way, this was not a "rescue", this was a high priced boat taxi to be used as yet another gratuitous marketing ploy to show just how much Thailand cares about their beloved tourists.  Where was the Navy when the stupid tour operators set sail knowing that heavy weather was imminent? You just can't make this stuff up.

