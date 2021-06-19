The Phuket News
Navy renders assistance to fishermen adrift off Dokmai island

PHUKET: A navy patrol boat was dispatched last night to render assistance to six fishermen on a boat adrift east of Koh Dokmai, east of Phuket, after the boat had run out of fuel.

marineSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 19 June 2021, 03:36PM

Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Lt Col Jirayut Niyomdech of the Phuket Marine Police reported that he received a call from Ms Kornwarin Sangkaewpa informing him of the situation at about 10pm.

Ms Kornwarin explained that her father, Somphot Sawasdee, 64, a resident of Rassada, was on a small fishing boat named Choksanae Por with six friends.

The group had departed from Soi Kingkaew in Rassada at 4pm to go fishing at Dokmai Island.

The group were to return last night but there was some incident with the fuel, and the vessel no longer had any and was unable to return to shore.

Concerned about large waves overnight, she had called the Marine Police for assistance, to either deliver some fuel to the boat or tow it back to Phuket.

Lt Col Jirayut in turned informed the sea rescue unit at the Royal Thai Navy base at Cape Panwa, which dispatched patrol boat Tor 814 to render assistance.

The patrol boat located the Choksanae Por at 11:30pm, about three nautical miles east of Koh Dokmai.

All six on board were unharmed and the Navy personnel handed over some fuel they had brought with them. With fuel now in the Choksanae Por’s tanks, the engine started without further delay.

Mr Somphot and his friends said there would return to shore this morning, and so the patrol boat return to base, Lt Col Jirayut reported.

