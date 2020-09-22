Navy recovers body of captain from storm-sunk fishing boat

PHUKET: Divers from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command based in Phuket yesterday (Sept 21) recovered the body of a captain from his sunken fishing boat in the Surin Islands national park .

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 22 September 2020, 11:15AM

The body of Captain Somchai Soonploy was recovered from the sunken ‘Chan Udome Sombat 8’ fishing boat yesterday (Sept 21). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The Third Area Thailand Maritime Enforcement Coordinating Center (Thai-MECC) received a report from Khuraburi port officials in Phang Nga, north of Phuket, at about 9pm on Saturday night (Sept 19) notifying them that a boat had sunk in storm conditions within the marine national park.

The sunken vessel was the ‘Chan Udome Sombat 8’ fishing boat and its captain Somchai Soonploy was missing, Thai-MECC reported in a Facebook post.

Myanmar crewman named in Thai as Ammia Au escaped from the boat as it sank. He explained to authorities that he woke as the boat tipped over, and only had time to grab some documents before jumping overboard, Thai-MECC reported.

Ammia Au swam to the sister-ship fishing boat ‘Chan Udome Sombat 6’ nearby to ask for help.

Ammia Au explained that at around 8pm on the night there was strong wind and large waves. The boat started taking on water and overturned, he said.

Navy personnel together with national park officers Sunday (Sept 20) located the boat and found Capt Somchai’s body still trapped in the sunken vessel, but were unable to safely recover his body.

Navy divers returned yesterday, and at 10am brought his body to the surface.

Capt Somchai’s body was taken to Khuraburi Chaiphat Hospital and Khuraburi Police were left to inform his relatives that his body had been recovered.