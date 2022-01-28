Navy rallies to remove fishing nets from prized King Cruiser reef

PHUKET: Officers from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command departed Phuket today (Jan 28) to lead a mission including private dive operators to remove fishing nets from the popular King Cruiser reef.

marineenvironmenttourismpollution

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 January 2022, 05:44PM

This was the second time a large fishing net had been reported affecting the wreck, which sits on the seabed near the Shark Point dive site, east of Phi Phi Island, Third Area Command said in a statement today.

Over the past 20 years the wreck has become home to a stunning variety of soft corals, making it one of the most popular dive sites within quick reach from Phuket.

The Third Area Command said divers from Phuket had reported finding the net, which was damaging soft corals on the wreck’s hull.

Officers from the Third Area Command along with MV Mandarin Queen and divers from other local companies departed Phuket today to remove the net.

The Third Naval Area Command reported that it expected to face challenges.

“Divers must be meticulous in gradually cutting the net so that it does not affect the soft corals, and divers have to safely release the fish caught in the net so they can return to the sea to help other marine animals to survive,” the Navy said in its release.

In posting its statement, the Third Area Command specifically thanked Nida Prateep Na Thalang for use of her photos.