333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Navy probes ’stolen’ ammo allegations

Navy probes ’stolen’ ammo allegations

BANGKOK: The navy has opened an investigation into an ordnance officer believed to be responsible for stealing large quantities of cartridges from its arsenal in Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri, according to navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin.

militarycrime
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 16 July 2023 09:32 AM

A naval demonstration is carried out near Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district. Photo: Bangkok Post / file 

A naval demonstration is carried out near Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district. Photo: Bangkok Post / file 

He was responding to the popular CSI-LA Facebook page, run by a Thai expatriate in the US, which alleged tens of thousands of M855 and M856 cartridges as well as thousands of 40mm grenade launcher rounds have gone missing from the navy’s warehouse in Sattahip, reports the Bangkok Post.

The navy chief Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet has ordered a probe into the theft which was reported to the Royal Thai Marine Corps (RTMC) on July 5. An inspection of the arsenal is underway at the compound of the Phra Maha Jetsadaratchao naval camp.

Checks found a significant quantity of ammunition missing, Adm Pokkrong said. He did not give a figure.

A separate panel was also launched by the navy chief’s order to look into disciplinary punishment against the ordnance officer who looted the cartridges. Adm Choengchai has insisted that swift action will be taken.

The RTMC also issued an instruction for the closed-circuit television footage at the arsenal to be reviewed and guards on the premises interviewed. It came to the RTMC’s attention that an ordnance officer had let himself in to the warehouse using duplicate keys he had made and taken ammunition on several occasions.

The officer, whose name was not given, has been absent from work since July 6 and could not be contacted.

The warehouse guards are not involved in the theft, said Adm Pokkrong.

The guards said they did not stop the officer from taking the ammunition because they thought it was part of his working routine.

The CSI-LA Facebook page said one source estimated that at least 400,000 cartridges were stolen. The page added it was curious to know why the ammunition disappeared in the wake of clashes in a neighbouring country and at a time when Thailand’s politics was becoming increasingly unstable over the PM vote.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 16 July 2023 - 10:46:13 

Unfortunately I'm sure they will re-appear in the next few weeks.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sergey Lavrov opens Russian consulate in Phuket
More mains pressure tests bring water supply outages
Heavy rains, flooding leave 26 dead in South Korea
Drug arrests net 770 meth pills, ya ice
Man arrested in Phuket for selling personal data
Truck driver crushed by glass frame
Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket
Two injured as pickup driver ‘asleep at wheel’
Water outage to affect Baan Borrae to Cape Panwa
New bid to remove Senate’s PM vote
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Town to tackle floodwaters, Heavy rain forecast, Companies on edge || July 14
Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation
Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast
Darasamut Underpass closed while new pump installed
Parliament to hold next PM vote on July 19

 

Phuket community
Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

Probably come over to instruct Thai immigration to send russians home because (Ras)Putin needs more ...(Read More)

Rawai accident leaves rescue vehicle out of operation

For all the good that he does do one wonders about 'volunteers' who love to play dress-up in...(Read More)

New bid to remove Senate’s PM vote

I see the Senators are crying no as people are voicing their opinions about them on social media. po...(Read More)

Navy probes ’stolen’ ammo allegations

Unfortunately I'm sure they will re-appear in the next few weeks....(Read More)

Officials present B226mn floodworks plan for Phuket Town

Dek, if you don't agree with some things, why do I never see a comment containing constructive c...(Read More)

New bid to remove Senate’s PM vote

That would be the best solution all round but sadly it doesn't have much chance at all of being ...(Read More)

Two injured as pickup driver ‘asleep at wheel’

What is it that causes so many locals to fall asleep so easily so often? Not just driving either, ev...(Read More)

Truck driver crushed by glass frame

If you are stupid enough to stand under or anywhere close to a heavy load being lifted by a crane, e...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

How much worse can it get when putin's no.1 lying son of a b..ch is fawned over by Phuket offici...(Read More)

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Phuket

dont forget, the Thai foreign minister was in Moscow meeting Lavrov late last year, or perhaps year ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Zonezi Properties
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
SOHO Pool Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
SALA
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket

 