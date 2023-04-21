Pro Property Partners
Navy moves to close luxury resort built on its land

CHON BURI: The Royal Thai Navy is preparing to pursue civil charges against the operators of a luxury resort that was constructed on its land in Chon Buri province.

militarytourism
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 22 April 2023, 10:15AM

The Star Over Sea resort in Sattahip district of Chon Buri consisted of six luxury villas fashioned from shipping containers, with room rates starting at 15,000 baht a night. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong / Bangkok Post

The owner of the Star Over Sea resort had approval to rent the state-owned land on a mountaintop in Sattahip district for residential or agricultural purposes only, navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin said on Friday (Apr 21).

The navy had already filed a report and on March 12 it set a 30-day deadline for the resort buildings to be demolished but no action was taken, prompting it to initiate further action, he said, reported the Bangkok Post.

The Sattahip Naval Station will now ask the Office of the Judge Advocate General of the Royal Thai Navy to begin eviction proceedings and initiate civil action against the resort, Adm Pokkrong said.

C and C Marine

Sattahip police have been tasked with initiating criminal procedures against Star Over Sea, he added.

Meanwhile, the Facebook page of the resort has been temporarily closed since Mar 9.

Kakka2 | 22 April 2023 - 10:32:28 

funny how they just realised now  this resort is on their land... i'm sure there must have been noice, workers, construction going on for years but no one as dared to stop it until now that is completed ... something smell fishy again here..

 

