Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Navy moves on protected forest abuse

Navy moves on protected forest abuse

PHUKET: Vice Admiral Arpakorn Yookongkaew, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, has warned people illegally occupying areas in the Bang Khanun Forest near Phuket International Airport that their buildings will be demolished, as the Novy proceeds with its plan to build several facilities in the protected area.

natural-resourcesenvironment
By The Phuket News

Monday 19 June 2023, 12:44PM

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

« »

He has also dismissed rumours that a golf course or a hospice villa development will be built in the forest.

V/Adm Arpakorn, accompanied by Navy security personnel, inspected the forest last Thursday (June 15).

Joining him for the inspection tour was Move Forward Phuket MP-elect Chalermpong Saengdee, the forestry chiefs responsible for the protected forest area, the local village chief (Phu Yai Baan) and representatives from the Monsoon Garbage Thailand environmental group.

The purpose of the inspection was to see firsthand areas legally occupied by local people, mainly for growing rubber trees or fruit farming of durian and mangosteen, and to identify areas not to be affected by the Navy’s plan to build in the forest.

The Navy has been granted use of 3,763 rai in the forest to create a new home for the 22nd Anti-Aircraft Battalion, the 2nd Anti-Aircraft Regiment, the Anti-Aircraft Command Unit, an Air Defense and Coastal Defense Center and the 4th Naval Police Battalion of the Naval Police Department.

The plan has come under fire from local residents. At a meeting in April Sakhu Deputy Mayor Surin Yotharak explained that local families objected to the Navy being granted use of the land as more than 100 families have built houses and grow crops in the area, and had lived and farmed in the park for a generation.

During the inspection last Thursday one illegal occupier was found with a building on site that clearly contravened any legal use of land within the forest. The occupier was given 15 days to remove the structure, or the Navy would do it for them. The move was praised with much support online.

V/Adm Arpakorn explained that people permitted to grow crops within the park will be allowed to continue to do so for the immediate future. However, sooner or later, they will have to vacate the area, he said.

The Navy aims “to know the facts and to understand and find solutions to problems, as well as jointly organise forest conservation activities with local communities in the future”, V/Adm Arpakorn said.

“People in the area come to make a living in the forest. We can confirm that no villagers have been pushed out of the area. You can still cut the rubber. But when those rubber trees expire, it must be stopped. Do not plant new trees,” he said.

V/Adm Arpkorn recognised that 265 “cases” had been approved use of areas within the forest, which has been officially classified as “degraded forest”.

However, there are many others with no such legal right to occupy areas in the forest. Such people will be forced to vacate the area, he said.

“After clearing the forest and planting rubber plantations in this area, we have to cooperate with local conservation groups on how to help the forest recover,” he said.

Among other concerns raised during the inspection was the use of pesticides by farmers growing crops in the forest. The pesticides were being washed downhill during heavy rains and making their way into local waterways and watershed areas, V/Adm Arpakorn said.

“As we can see, this causes quite a lot of problems,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 19 June 2023 - 14:17:58 

Wait...so the Navy wants to kick out illegal development in a protected area, so the Navy can build a sprawling complex inside the same protected area? I'd be curious what forestry "officials" had to say about how that development came to be. Oh wait, silly me, the Forestry Dept is only concerned with collecting pocket money to turn their heads while illegal development occurs.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Patong Hill crash, Final push for Phuket Expo 2028, DSI raids in Phuket || June 19
Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill
Web Connection and Smart Order Collaborate to Empower Independent Hotel Owners in Thailand
Ayutthaya couple arrested in Phuket for B20mn Facebook scam
Tourists warned of robbers offering marijuana on the beach
UN says Russia still blocking aid to dam breach victims
Myanmar talks to go ahead
Volleyball in Asia offers promising sponsorship opportunities
TAT collaborates with designers to foster sustainable tourism trends
Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris
Man shot dead at Bang Wad Dam
Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket
Decision time for Phuket Expo 2028
El Niño likely to propel rice exports
Singapore: ‘Premature’ for any Asean talks with Myanmar

 

Phuket community
Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill

Cheap and greedy company owners take no actions and disregard safety standards, opting instead to en...(Read More)

Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill

The good'ol "brake failure" excuse has become such the norm that it is almost laughabl...(Read More)

Tourists warned of robbers offering marijuana on the beach

Who wants to see hordes of armed police men patrolling the beaches all day except for the same pers...(Read More)

Myanmar talks to go ahead

Thumbs up to Singapore for refusing to "re-engage" with Thailand's current military re...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,” We complai...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris

Solar + Surfer. "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing...(Read More)

Navy moves on protected forest abuse

Wait...so the Navy wants to kick out illegal development in a protected area, so the Navy can build ...(Read More)

Myanmar talks to go ahead

As with Myanmar, Thailand went down a similar path when its dictatorship held fake elections. A &qu...(Read More)

Myanmar talks to go ahead

The military dictatorship took over Myanmar decades ago. A few years ago, the junta decided it would...(Read More)

Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket

Anyone knows why a Army General Major has to be present at a Andaman Hotelier event? Is the army hav...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Zonezi Properties
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
SALA
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
BahtSold
Laguna Phuket 2023

 