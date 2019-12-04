THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Navy lends a hand to stricken yacht in King’s Cup Regatta

Navy lends a hand to stricken yacht in King’s Cup Regatta

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command dispatched a patrol boat to lend assistance to a yacht that suffered a propeller breakage and was taking on water while racing in the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta yesterday afternoon (Dec 3).

Sailing
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 December 2019, 11:32AM

Navy vessel Tor 991 rendered assistance to She-Ra, racing in the King’s Cup Regatta off Phuket, after the yacht suffered a propeller breakage and started taking on water. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

She-Ra in full cry in the 2019 King’s Cup Regatta. Photo: Guy Nowell

The crew of She-Ra, skippered by Lars Zika of Switzerland and racing in the Cruising Class in the 33rd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta, started the regatta slowly, finishing 12th and sixth in the class’s two races on day one of racing on Monday (Dec 2).

Yesterday, however, She-Ra blitzed the field, leading from start to finish in the race around Koh Hei off the southern end of Phuket, to be first over the line in her class – but finally relegated to third overall on corrected time.

Race conditions saw 18 knots of wind at the start and the race took the fleet into wind against tide, leading to very bouncy conditions.

SKYPARK

The boat’s propeller and shaft was lost during racing leading to the yacht taking on water, the Royal Thai Navy reported.

After pumping the water out, and presumably sealing the breach, the Navy vessel Tor 991 towed She-Ra to Ao Po Grand Marina on Phuket’s east coast.

With any luck repairs to She-Ra will have her racing again in time to find her fine form from yesterday’s race.

