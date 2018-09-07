THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Navy launches search for fishermen missing north of Phuket

PHUKET: Royal Thai Navy officers in Phuket have launched a search for four fishermen who were last seen departing on a fishing trip in Phang Nga on Monday (Sept 3), but whose boat was found capsized five nautical miles off Khuk Khak, north of Khao Lak.

By The Phuket News

Friday 7 September 2018, 03:13PM

The search began after 9:40am yesterday after Issaman Muatsit reported that the men’s boat had been found upturned, with no sign of the four fishermen.

The four men – Somkit Tohsakul, 32; Natpong Matsit, 25; Thanapong Kongsub, 40; and one man whose identity has yet to be confirmed – are all from Moo 2, Thung Maphrao in Tai Muang District.

They went fishing on Monday, but never returned.

The search yesterday found no trace of the men, Navy personnel confirmed to The Phuket News today (Sept 7), prompting the Navy search to bring in aircraft to assist in locating the men.

The Navy has set a search area ranging from offshore from Phuket International Airport to as far north along the coast to Takaupa in Phang Nga.

The search is continuing, Navy personnel assured The Phuket News.

 

 

