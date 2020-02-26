Navy launch search for missing crewman after Phuket fishing boat sinks

PHUKET: A search has been launched for a Myanmar worker now missing at sea after the fishing boat he was on sank south of Phuket earlier today (Feb 26).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 26 February 2020, 05:34PM

The fishing boat sank just 2.9 nautical miles north of Racha Noi Island, south of Phuket. Image: Royal Thai Navy

Officers from the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Third Area Command at Cape Panwa were notified at about midday that a fishing boat had sunk about 2.9 nautical miles north of Racha Noi Island.

Vice Admiral Cherngchai Chomcherngpat, Commander of the RTN Third Area Command identified the sunken fishing boat as the “Jor. Kongwattana 54”.

There were seven people on board at the time the boat sank, he said.

“Six of them were rescued by the crew of another fishing boat, the ‘Chor. Namcharoenchai 6’. However, one Myanmar national crewman has not yet been recovered,” V/Adm Cherngchai said.

The Third Area Command has dispatched three patrol boats to search for the missing crewman, V/Adm Cherngchai explained.

“At this stage, the search teams have not reported any progress in the search for the missing man or the cause of the boat sinking.” V/Adm Cherngchai told The Phuket News.

“We will announce any more details as soon as we know more information,” he said.