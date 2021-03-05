BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Navy inspections find no illegal workers on Phuket fishing boats

Navy inspections find no illegal workers on Phuket fishing boats

PHUKET: Random inspections of four Phuket fishing boats by Navy personnel yesterday (Mar 4) found no illegal migrant workers among the 147 fishermen checked, reports the Thai Navy.


By The Phuket News

Friday 5 March 2021, 11:51AM

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

Photo: THAI-MECC Area 3

« »

The raids were conducted to prevent any illigal human trafficking, reported Vice Admiral Cherngchai Chomcherngpat of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command.

V/Adm Cherngchai also serves as Director of the Third Area Command’s Maritime Enforcement Coordination Centre (THAI-MECC Area 3), which conducted the inspections yesterday, led by Capt Kriangkrai Lai-ngern of Phuket Naval Security Control Centre.

The Hua Hin class patrol boat 543 was used to carry out the inspections.

Present to oversee inspections were Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong, and Thanapong Orachorn from the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Of the 147 fishing workers found on the four boats, 76 were Thai nationals, 31 were Myanmar nationals, 38 were Cambodian nationals and two were Lao nationals.

“The results of the inspections, which included random interviews of the workers on the boats, showed that there were no illegal acts or human trafficking,” said Vice Governor Pichet.

“The inspections went very well. All fishing crewmen had proper identification documents making sure that they were not illegal migrant workers,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Should private firms be allowed to import vaccines into Thailand? || March 5
Phuket officials prepare for ‘Clean Province’ contest
Foraging elephants poisoned by paraquat
Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine
‘Commando police’ arrest Phuket construction worker for stealing gun from policeman 15 years ago
Dawn raids net nine drug suspects in Rawai
Private firms may get vaccine import nod
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hundreds of sea urchins wash ashore Patong Beach! || March 4
AirAsia ramps up Bangkok-Phuket flights to six a day
Police quiet on probe into officer attempting to flee scene of drunk-driving accident
Phuket’s Koh Maphrao highlighted for island community development
Five-car pile-up in Darasamut Underpass
UN says 38 dead in Myanmar’s ‘bloodiest’ day since coup
PM takes punt on Songkran
A Quick Introduction to Forex and Forex Brokers

 

Phuket community
Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

agreed skip... by the way, most Russians come with families, means children, as there is no vaccine ...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

if they are going to test people for covid on arrival, what is the point of the vaccination ? what i...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

Better get everybody on the island vaccinated then. Two way street. Just because you have the vacc...(Read More)

‘Commando police’ arrest Phuket construction worker for stealing gun from policeman 15 years ago

Embarrass a copper and you will be hunted down. Kill a copper and you are free to travel the world. ...(Read More)

Police quiet on probe into officer attempting to flee scene of drunk-driving accident

I'm hard pressed to think of a worse place to have the police manage the case of a fellow cop. ...(Read More)

Uighur author tells of imprisonment and China attacks

The CCP of China is seeing blind. Satellite, internet and reports of escaped people have proven wha...(Read More)

Private firms may get vaccine import nod

I get offered a free flu jab every year through my local health insurance. If they do the same thing...(Read More)

Phuket’s Koh Maphrao highlighted for island community development

Another 'weakness' of Koh Maphraro is that the 700 people living there not keep their islan...(Read More)

Private firms may get vaccine import nod

Health Ministry reports 119 cases vaccination side effects. Not saying which brand of vaccin(s). Why...(Read More)

Phuket’s Koh Maphrao highlighted for island community development

The weakness of the island, the local transport, indeed could be resolved, but it will NOT! Phuket i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center
Dewa Phuket Resort
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
QSI Cooking 2021
Thanyapura
Lean On Me Live Fest
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 