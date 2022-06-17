Navy holds sea rescue exercise in Krabi

KRABI: The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based on Cape Panwa in Phuket, held a sea rescue exercise in the waters of Koh Lanta in Krabi earlier this week to reinforce confidence among local residents and tourists during the monsoon season.

marineSafetyaccidentsmilitary

By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 June 2022, 12:15PM

The drill took place both in the water and on Phra Ae Beach in tambon Sala Dan on Wednesday (June 15). The event was presided by Krabi Governor Puttipong Sirimat joined by officials from various related agencies. The RTN Third Area Command was represented by Captain Surawut Sumongkol.

The drill simulated two speedboats crashing into each other in the sea off Phra Ae with about 20 people ending up in the water and requiring immediate assistance.

The search and rescue teams rushed to the scene, while medical teams were ready on the beach to do there part when the victims are recovered and handed to them. A Sikorsky S-76B helicopter was used to find and airlift "a missing person" who was "lost" in the sea (see video).

More than 150 participants from 11 relevant agencies took part in the training, the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command said in a Facebook post.