Navy helps clear beach umbrellas at Koh Racha

Navy helps clear beach umbrellas at Koh Racha

PHUKET: Personnel from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based at Cape Panwa, have assisted Rawai Municipality officials in clearing beach umbrellas and mats from a popular beach at Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket.

tourismcrime
By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 March 2023, 09:19AM

Navy patrol boat Tor 233 arrived at Ao Batok on Tuesday (Mar 7) with personnel led by Rear Admiral Suchart Premprasert, Deputy Commander of the Third Area Command, to conduct its mission.

Officials from Rawai Municipality were also on board to oversee the operation, branded as “to inspect tourist services that encroach on the beach area.”

The officers “found” 24 sets of mats and beach umbrellas set up at the northern end of the beach, which serves as the main landing point for the island.

The beach mats and umbrellas were seized and removed, and one person, not named in the report of the operation, was found responsible for the encroachment onto the public beach area.

The  beach mats and umbrellas and the person found responsible were brought to Phuket and taken to Chalong Police Station to face legal action, the report said.

The officers noted that if action were not taken over the encroachment onto the beach area, the problem would spread and become much more difficult to contain.

Pascale | 09 March 2023 - 15:33:07 

Yeah Kurt, better the Rear Admiral would have come with an aircraft carrier and a dozen destroyer.

Kurt | 09 March 2023 - 10:57:37 

Thaliland wants tourists for their money, but not provide tourist convinience. Create official registered beach 'sit and shadow' facilities. And the Rear Admiral can have his weekly day outing to check or the operators stick to the rules. Everybody happy. Sabai-sabai.

Nasa12 | 09 March 2023 - 09:40:38 

Good work and continue to this mafia ruled Nui beach.

Kurt | 09 March 2023 - 09:37:06 

A Rear Admiral on a small patrol boat (!), and in charge of seizing 24 sets beach mats+umbrellas. Great 'Pro tourist' action. What a navy admiral rank down-grading. By the way, how is that lifing of navy vessel Sukhothai going on? Where there bodies, there are still missing,  found inside the vessel?

JohnC | 09 March 2023 - 09:34:10 

Are you sure enough photos were taken of the operation? Looks more like a day outing for the officials to enjoy the sunshine and fine weather. LOL. Dare I ask- So where do tourists staying there shelter from the hot sun while trying to enjoy the lovely beach?

 

