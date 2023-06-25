Zonezi Properties
Navy faces 15% kickback claim over B440m armoured vehicle deal

BANGKOK: The Royal Thai Navy is investigating a claim about irregularities in the purchase of armoured vehicles (AVs) worth more than B440 million.

military corruption crime
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 25 June 2023, 09:29AM

Navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin says navy commander Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet has ordered a probe into a claim about irregularities in the purchase of armoured vehicles (AVs) worth more than B440 million. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin said on Friday (June 23) that navy commander Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet had ordered a probe into a claim made by the CSI LA Facebook Page that some navy personnel demanded a 15% kickback from the supplier, reports the Bangkok Post.

Adm Pokkrong said the navy has a project to procure seven 8x8 wheeled armoured personnel carriers worth B448mn, manufactured by Chaiseri Metal & Rubber Co.

The project will be financed by funds from the 2023 fiscal year starting from Oct 1 last year until Sept 30 this year. The manufacturer will have to deliver the armoured vehicles to the navy within 270 days.

Approval for the purchase is being sought from the Defence Ministry, Adm Pokkrong said, adding the project has been scrutinised by several agencies, such as the Anti-Corruption Cooperation Committee for state procurement, as well as a panel of observers.

“The navy has tried to ensure that budget spending is transparent and can be scrutinised. The claim about the 15% kickback is not true,” the navy spokesman said.

Nopparat Kulhiran, the founder of the company, dismissed the claim as baseless, saying it was intended to discredit the company and the navy.

C and C Marine

The administrator of the page should disclose the source of the information to prove the veracity of the claim, Ms Nopparat said, adding the company operates its business based on the principle of good governance and transparency.

The company has manufactured and delivered products for use in government defence and security as well as providing maintenance services since 1968, she said, adding that most of its income comes from exports rather than domestic sales.

“The company had sold its products to the Thai military for about 50 years, and our company is also well-known worldwide,” she said.

Ms Nopparat threatened legal action against the CSI LA Facebook Page and any media outlets that shared false information.

“The media has been urged to examine the information first before sharing it. If there is any damage done, the company will reserve its rights to take legal action to protect its reputation,” Ms Nopparat said.

Capricornball | 25 June 2023 - 12:03:39 

Seems like the problem is not with the company, but with the corrupt Thai Navy personnel, which it sounds like are acting like any other corrupt Thai official. It seems like large purchases like this should be frozen until the new MFP government takes control. This appears to be a last-chance grab by outgoing regime thieves before the well of corruption dries up.

Kurt | 25 June 2023 - 11:01:02 

A Admiral as spokesman?  Wow, talking about function inflation! Anyway his shining cheeks show that all parties stand together against the accusations. So, this blows over. Legal actions are welcomed by many lawyers. Great times again for them, many years.
Become a lawyer. Best job in Thailand. Good earnings. No responsebilities for outcomes.

 

