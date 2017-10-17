PHUKET: Navy experts called in to identify the suspect object on Nai Yang Beach that was initially thought to be a torpedo were unable to X-ray the object today (Oct 17) as planned due to the rising tide.

Maj Tanchaiyan Tantiamnuoy from the Royal Thai Navy Mine Squadron and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team of experts from the Naval Ordnance Department base in Chonburi inspected the object at about 2pm.

However, the officers had to wait for the arrival of a handheld device brought in to X-ray the object to make sure it was safe to remove from the popular tourist beach.

Leading the X-ray exercise was Lt Rittipong Kong-on, along with his team of experts from the Ordnance Depot Division, while officers from the Sakoo Police led by Pol Capt Nopparat Kongsuk secured for the perimeter for safety.

However, Lt Rittipong noted, “We have to start the mission again tomorrow afternoon when there will be a low tide. We were beaten by the tide today.”

The suspect object was first discovered by a local fisherman two weeks ago (Oct 3) who reported the discovery to officers stationed at Sirinath National Park. (See story here.)

It has remained on the beach since, while experts figure exactly what the torpedo-shaped object is and how to deal with it.

At last report, last Thursday, the experts revealed that they believe the object is a float used to clear underwater mines during World War II. (See story here.)