Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Navy drone intercepts diesel smuggler off Phuket

Navy drone intercepts diesel smuggler off Phuket

PHUKET: A Royal Thai Navy drone searching for Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing vessels yesterday (July 24) identified a modified fishing boat that was later seized while delivering illegal diesel to other fishing boats east of Phuket.

marinecrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 24 July 2020, 11:13AM

The fishing boat was found to be carrying some 1,400 litres of illegal marine diesel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fishing boat was found to be carrying some 1,400 litres of illegal marine diesel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fishing boat was found to be carrying some 1,400 litres of illegal marine diesel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fishing boat was found to be carrying some 1,400 litres of illegal marine diesel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fishing boat was found to be carrying some 1,400 litres of illegal marine diesel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fishing boat was found to be carrying some 1,400 litres of illegal marine diesel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fishing boat was found to be carrying some 1,400 litres of illegal marine diesel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fishing boat was found to be carrying some 1,400 litres of illegal marine diesel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fishing boat was found to be carrying some 1,400 litres of illegal marine diesel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fishing boat was found to be carrying some 1,400 litres of illegal marine diesel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The Navy’s Orbiter 3B UAV drone was conducting search operations off Phuket’s east coast and along the Krabi coast when one fishing boat believed to be acting suspiciously was spotted near Koh Yao Noi islands at 10am, said the report by the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based on Phuket’s Cape Panwa.

The HMS Sriracha was dispatched to intercept the boat, which was found some five nautical miles east of Koh Yao Yai at 10:15am, said the report.

An inspection of the boat, the ‘S. Petch Samut 1’, found that it had been modified and was not a fishing vessel as registered. Instead it was carrying about 1,000 litres of green-coloured diesel in the bow and another 400 litres in the boat’s own fuel tank, the report added.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

According to the report, the boat’s captain, Eakkaluk Anbut, said that the diesel was to be distributed to two fishing boats and their mother ship: the ‘Petch Samut 11’, the ‘Petch Samut 9’ and the ‘Petch Samut 99’.

Eakkaluk has been charged with using a fishing boat for a purpose other than its registered use, said the report.

The Phuket Provincial Excise Office, Phuket Marine Police and Phuket Provincial Fisheries Office have been called in to inspect the boat to carry out their own legal action, the report added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes a COVID hit
A second wave can be quelled, say health bigwigs
Pompeo calls for ‘free world’ to triumph over China’s ‘new tyranny’
Charges against Red Bull heir dropped
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Man steals ambulance? Murder chargers in Lumpini rape case! || July 23
Social Security Office to extend unemployment payouts by three months
Man arrested in Phuket Town with 63g of ice, homemade handgun
Man steals Phuket ambulance to drive home, caught in Phang Nga
Move to designate Phuket hotels as Alternative Local State Quarantine venues underway
China launch Mars probe in space race with US
Thailand to be star player in COVID success story doco
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand emergency decree extended! Visa amnesty approved! || July 22
Cabinet approves visa amnesty extension, but Immigration removes announcement
Fugitive arrested for Phuket shooting death of girl, 17
State of emergency extended

 

Phuket community
Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

@CaptJack69 Obviously you like to live in a banana republic. Same as many other serial whinger on h...(Read More)

Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

It’s Thai justice - not uncommon in other parts of Asia and Africa - families lose a breadwinner t...(Read More)

Social Security Office to extend unemployment payouts by three months

Yep, the numbers add up. That's enough for fewer than 60,000 people. Less than 0.1% of the popul...(Read More)

Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

Disgusting. Thailand, you should be utterly ashamed of yourself. This is why the international commu...(Read More)

Charges against Red Bull heir dropped

Surprise, surprise.... not. Old lady gets years, in jail, for picking mushrooms... this scum gets a...(Read More)

Social Security Office to extend unemployment payouts by three months

This is only for those who have been employed less than 3 months before they were hired. These peop...(Read More)

Move to designate Phuket hotels as Alternative Local State Quarantine venues underway

And do not forget that whilst under quarantine you won't be able to avail yourself of the hotel&...(Read More)

Social Security Office to extend unemployment payouts by three months

Per month 5000 thb only? To little to live on, to much to die on (?). Let we not forget that the Tha...(Read More)

Man steals Phuket ambulance to drive home, caught in Phang Nga

Must be a misunderstanding, the boy just did borrow it to get home. The excuse why the key was in t...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

@ematt, Governor not need to speak to PN readers first. Just make true public announcements. Talking...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 