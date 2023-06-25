Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Navy conducts cruise liner medivac drill off Phuket

Navy conducts cruise liner medivac drill off Phuket

PHUKET: Adm Choengchai Chomchoengphaet, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, was in Phuket yesterday (June 24) as Navy personnel conducted a medivac exercise with the ‘Spectrum of the Seas’ cruise liner off Phuket.

tourismmarinetransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 June 2023, 10:28AM

Photo: Royal Thai Navy / THAI MECC 3

Photo: Royal Thai Navy / THAI MECC 3

Photo: Royal Thai Navy / THAI MECC 3

Photo: Royal Thai Navy / THAI MECC 3

Photo: Royal Thai Navy / THAI MECC 3

Photo: Royal Thai Navy / THAI MECC 3

Photo: Royal Thai Navy / THAI MECC 3

Photo: Royal Thai Navy / THAI MECC 3

Photo: Royal Thai Navy / THAI MECC 3

Photo: Royal Thai Navy / THAI MECC 3

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The exercise, conducted in deep water just outside Ao Makham, off Phuket’s east coast, used a Navy S-76B helicopter to airlift a patient to safety and emergency medical services.

Adm Choengchai explained that the exercise was conducted as part of Thailand’s obligations as a party to a convention by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

During an assessment by the IMO on Feb 20-27 this year, it was “found” that Thailand had no specific organisation dedicated to conducting air and sea search and rescue services for foreign passenger ships that enter and leave the country regularly. In Thailand, all air-sea rescue services are performed by the Royal Thai Navy.

“I chose to train with the ‘Spectrum of the Seas’ because it is the largest foreign cruise ship that regularly enters Thailand,” Adm Choengchai said.

“The ship has been regularly arriving in Thailand since Oct 29, 2022, and comes every Saturday. It is considered the ship that enters and leaves Thailand most often at this time,” he added.

The ‘Spectrum of the Seas’ is 347 metres long and 49.24m wide, with a displacement of 169,379 tons. The cruise liner can accommodate up to 4,905 passengers (excluding crew), has 2,100 rooms, and has a travel speed of 22 knots. 

The ship is the first Quantum Ultra class cruise liner. It sails the Andaman Sea. and drops anchor at Patong Bay. The ship will later regularly drop anchor at Makham Bay, said an official report of the exercise.

Adm Choengchai thanked Royal Caribbean International, which operates Spectrum of the Seas’, and all else who took part in and made the exercise a success.

Ensuring the security and safety of tourists visiting on foreign ships was an important part of Thailand’s economic recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“Since October 2022, there have been 83 visits by cruise ships coming into the country, both in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing more than 310,000 tourists, which have generated more than B1.8 billion in income,” Adm Choengchai noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals
Foreign man killed in motorbike accident in Karon
Navy faces 15% kickback claim over B440m armoured vehicle deal
Wagner chief to leave Russia for Belarus in deal to ease crisis
Power outage to affect Route 4027, Pa Khlok
Soi Rommanee’s place among world’s best streets praised by Thai officials
Phuket Old Town roads close for Peranakan Festival parade
More than 5,000 jobs on offer at ‘Job Expo 2023’
New tourism business spike amid recovering arrivals
Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals
Senate probes Pita’s assets
Crackdown on illegal taxis nets two drivers at Phuket airport
Wagner chief says Russia ‘retreating’ from Ukraine attacks, as UK spies report ’combat dolphins’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal school explosion, Phuket to move ahead with International Medical Hub || June 23
Hong Kong Airlines commences flights to Phuket

 

Phuket community
Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

@Stef, the clueless Chinese tourists hardly caused a "big jolt" to Thai eco-systems. In fa...(Read More)

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

@SEC, I would imagine the Chalong cops have already fleeced the company owner and moron dive guides ...(Read More)

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

Why aren't the dive guides / dive masters being called into Chalong Police for fines? It's ...(Read More)

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

All these nouveau riche Chinese, just out of the stone age and released, are causing big jolts to th...(Read More)

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

This is gearing up to be very damaging to tourism, once the Chinese see that they are nothing more t...(Read More)

Navy faces 15% kickback claim over B440m armoured vehicle deal

Seems like the problem is not with the company, but with the corrupt Thai Navy personnel, which it s...(Read More)

Navy faces 15% kickback claim over B440m armoured vehicle deal

A Admiral as spokesman? Wow, talking about function inflation! Anyway his shining cheeks show that ...(Read More)

Chinese tourists caught handling starfish, corals

Not sure what group is more annoying. The Chinese,the Russians or that tiny bunch of spoiled serial ...(Read More)

More than 5,000 jobs on offer at ‘Job Expo 2023’

Actually, the thai hotel 'service charge' as a part of employees salary makes the employee p...(Read More)

More than 5,000 jobs on offer at ‘Job Expo 2023’

Back to Dr Suthep sayings: In the past the 'magic' words he said ( sustainability, quality o...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Zonezi Properties
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket

 