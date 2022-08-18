Navy brings ashore injured cargo crewman

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command conducted an operation to bring ashore an injured crewman from a passing cargo ship off Phuket’s west coast yesterday (Aug 17).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 18 August 2022, 10:00AM

The Thai Navy Third Area Command reported that the cargo ship Oracle, sailing under a Liberian flag, on Tuesday (Aug 16) had called for assistance. A crewman who had been involved in an accident, resulting in a deep wound above the right elbow.

The ship was 465km west of Phuket, and changed course to rendezvous with navy boat Tor 233 46km west of Phuket, where the crewman was taken on board yesterday afternoon.

The crewman tested negative for COVID, the Third Area Command confirmed.

The man was brought ashore in Phuket at 4pm and taken to hospital.