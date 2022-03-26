BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Navy assists injured Vietnamese crewman

PHUKET: A Vietnamese crewman was taken to Phuket by the Royal Thai Navy after having sustained a head injury while working on board.

marine
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 26 March 2022, 04:29PM

Dinh Quan, 35, from Vietnam sustained an injury while working on board of PHU AN 368 cargo ship. Photo: Royal Thai Navy 3 Area Command

Dinh Quan, 35, from Vietnam sustained an injury while working on board of PHU AN 368 cargo ship. Photo: Royal Thai Navy 3 Area Command

Dinh Quan, 35, from Vietnam sustained an injury while working on board of PHU AN 368 cargo ship. Photo: Royal Thai Navy 3 Area Command

At 2.50pm last Thursday (Mar 24), the Third Area Command of the Royal Thai Navy, based in Phuket, received an emergency call from the Ship and Aircraft Incident Coordination Center which informed the command about an incident on board of PHU AN 368 cargo vessel.

The Vietnamese ship was on its way from Myanmar to Philippines when a crewman – Dinh Quan, 35, from Vietnam – fell of some structure and hurt his head.

The captain asked for assistance by taking the injured to a hospital. The point of rendezvous with the navy was set some 12 nautical miles west of Phuket.

At about 1pm yesterday (Mar 25) HTMS Laem Singh with medical personnel arrived at the agreed location and took Mr. Quan on board. Later on the same day he was admitted at Dibuk Hospital for proper treatment.

The incident report did not have any detailed information on what exactly happened to Mr. Quan and how bad his injuries were. Yet it can be seen in the picture that the man required some help to walk.

